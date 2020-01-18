Sioux City Musketeers win third game in last four

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Sioux City Musketeers appear to be catching fire. After winning two of three against Fargo, with the loss being in overtime meaning Sioux City picked up five points, the Musketeers continued its hot streak by controlling the second period against Sioux Falls on Friday.

Sioux City scored two goals to build a three-goal lead and the Musketeers never let Sioux Falls back into it with a 4-1 win on Friday.

With the win, the Musketeers improved to 12-13-5-1 overall and have 30 points. Sioux City is in seventh place in the Western Conference, three points behind Des Moines for sixth place going into Saturday's games.

With less than 10 minutes left in the first period, Ben Doran put the Musketeers on the board with a goal. Ray Christy and Kirklan Irey each had an assist.

Sioux Falls tied the game about 6:30 into the second half with a goal by Garrett Pinoniemi but the Musketeers had an answer just over a minute later. Sioux City was on a power play when Christian Jimenez scored to put the Musketeers back up 2-1. Ian Malcolmson and Sam Stange each had an assist.

David Gucciardi scored late in the second period to give Sioux City a two-goal advantage going into the third period. Christy and Irey each had an assist on the goal.