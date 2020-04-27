Sioux City North grad Brittni Donaldson is helping to chart a new path in the NBA

This is part two of the two-part series from the Waterloo Courier about Sioux City North graduate Brittni Donaldson.
Brittni Donaldson is one of 11 females currently working on an NBA coaching staff. Nurse doesn’t think it will be long before a woman occupies one of the league’s 30 head coaching jobs.
“It should happen anytime soon,” he said.
Becky Hammon is the most likely candidate to break another glass ceiling. She became the NBA’s first full-time female assistant coach in 2014 when San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich brought her onto his staff. Hammon has since been promoted to a larger coaching role and front row bench location.
Entering her senior year of college when Hammon was hired, Donaldson hadn't really considered coaching. A statistics professor helped her realize math could become an opportunity to enter the professional sports arena through the analytics side door.
The statistics and actuarial science major shared an interest for the numbers side of basketball with UNI associate head coach Brad Nelson. They'd go back and forth talking about statistics.
“Once this whole sports analytics revolution started happening, it really opened my eyes to the possibilities out there,” Donaldson said. “That was for me at that point the only entry point I could see into a professional league.
“There weren’t any female coaches or female GMs (general managers) that I could see. I never saw someone like me in a position like this before. … I don’t think I wasn’t interested in it, I just think I didn’t see it as a legitimate possibility because there was no exposure there.”
One of five female assistants hired last summer, Donaldson is a member of a trailblazing group in a league beginning to make progress towards gender equality.
“There’s a lot of work still to be done in that area and I know we have a long ways to go, but I also know that the groundwork has been laid by people before me,” Donaldson said. “Those people are extremely important to me and people that I respect so much.
“I definitely do carry a responsibility continuing the work that those people started and trying to bring more people on board with the idea that anybody can be a basketball coach -- it doesn’t matter what you look like or where you’ve been. You can do it if you’re passionate about it. That applies to every job, every arena, every sport. … It’s something I take a lot of pride in and it’s something that motivates me every single day.”
Upward trajectory
While she’s traveling a different path, the well-traveled coach Nurse points out Donaldson is capable of ending of up in the same place.
“She’s coming from the complete other end of the spectrum that I came from,” Nurse said. “I was head coaching at 23 and in the small colleges and small leagues and summer leagues.
“I was trying to learn how to become a head coach from a young age and at some point I was always under the gun to produce. I think that heightens your level of competitiveness. That heightens your sense of urgency.
"You’ve got be careful sometimes when you’re an assistant. You can be too long in an assistant role and not have that sense of urgency of having to make decisions like calling timeouts, making substitutions, bringing guys in the office, pulling the team together, pulling them out of a slump, whatever it is.
“At some point she could be a head coach in this league. She’s got a lot to learn and a long ways to go. At some point she’s going to have to take over some types of teams like in our minor league system or someone’s minor league system to get that experience.”
Donaldson admits she's not thinking about where she’ll be 10 to 20 years down the road. There's enough work to be done in the present.
“I’m not much of a long-term goal setter,” she said. “I’m more of a, ‘Be where your feet are and do the best job you can do in the current job that you’re in.' Whatever doors that opens up for you, you’ll be able to carry something from that current position you’re in to the next place.
“That’s just how I’ve always lived. I was never the girl at a young age who knew what she wanted to do when she grew up. I just try to do the best job I can while I’m here and try to make the connections and surround myself with the support system. Just learn as much as I can where I’m at and then take that with me to the next step wherever that may lead.”
