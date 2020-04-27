Sioux City North grad Brittni Donaldson is helping to chart a new path in the NBA

“She’s coming from the complete other end of the spectrum that I came from,” Nurse said. “I was head coaching at 23 and in the small colleges and small leagues and summer leagues.

“I was trying to learn how to become a head coach from a young age and at some point I was always under the gun to produce. I think that heightens your level of competitiveness. That heightens your sense of urgency.

"You’ve got be careful sometimes when you’re an assistant. You can be too long in an assistant role and not have that sense of urgency of having to make decisions like calling timeouts, making substitutions, bringing guys in the office, pulling the team together, pulling them out of a slump, whatever it is.

“At some point she could be a head coach in this league. She’s got a lot to learn and a long ways to go. At some point she’s going to have to take over some types of teams like in our minor league system or someone’s minor league system to get that experience.”

Donaldson admits she's not thinking about where she’ll be 10 to 20 years down the road. There's enough work to be done in the present.