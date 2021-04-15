SIOUX CITY RELAYS COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Briar Cliff's Ben Jefferies balances soccer and track

SIOUX CITY — Ben Jefferies will be a busy athlete this weekend.
Jefferies, a Briar Cliff sophomore from Bristol, England, will be competing during the Sioux City Relays at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Friday, then he’ll turn around and help the Chargers’ men’s soccer team in the GPAC championship match against Morningside on Saturday.
Even though it’ll be a busy weekend, Jefferies is looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Jefferies said. “I love both of these sports, but the main thing is getting enough fluids in me, eating right and making sure I get enough sleep. I love what I do and that’s what helps me get through this busy schedule.”
Jefferies said that it was a tough balance, but he credited his coaches — track coach Scott Barnes and soccer coach Cory Christsensen — for working together to make sure Jefferies can enjoy both sports to the fullest.
Barnes agreed that the process of sharing one athlete among the two sports has been smooth.
“Cory is an easy guy to work with,” Barnes said. “I think anytime you have a two-sport athlete, it becomes essential that the communication is there with BJ having a huge role in both sports. It’s been nothing but smooth. We’re two coaches who understand that we have something special here with Ben.”
Jefferies succeeds in one sport over the other, that being track.
During the indoor season, the Chargers sophomore won the national title during the NAIA indoor track meet in the 400-meter dash.
On March 6 in Yankton, S.D., Jefferies posted a championship time of 47.16 seconds. That time was good enough to break his own indoor record and is just .03 seconds off the outdoor record.
Jefferies won that event by .36 seconds. He became the first national champion in BCU’s track and field program since Raheem Cowan did so during the 2015 outdoor season in the triple jump.
Once he takes the lead, Jefferies usually keeps himself at the front of the pack.
“With him being a national champion, there’s not many holes in his race,” Barnes said. “When he first came out for track, he was a heck of a long jumper. Early on, that’s what we were going to have him do, but then we realized what kind of power and speed he had. We didn’t expect around a year later that he’d be breaking 47 seconds in the 400 and all these other accolades. He’s quick, but we’re working on block form.”
Jefferies almost claimed another national championship in the 200 indoor race. He was second with a time of 21.63 seconds, which broke the school record.
Jefferies is running in the 400-meter dash and the 4x400-meter relay on Friday for the Chargers at Olsen Stadium. Jefferies will first compete in the 400, which is scheduled for 6 p.m.
“I always referenced my soccer fitness carrying me through the track season,” Jefferies said. “It’s a grueling race. You have to exert everything that you have, and it’s the same mindset on the soccer pitch. I feel like I’ve had that work rate to work on.”
On the soccer pitch, Jefferies has played in 16 matches this season. He’s scored seven points, including three goals. Two of them came Oct. 10 against Presentation.
Jefferies has scored in the spring, as he scored in the March 27 match against Grand View.
Morningside’s sprinters take the stage
Lawton-Bronson High School grad Lindsey Flammang is running the best she has during her Morningside career, according to Mustangs coach David Nash.
Flamming, who is a senior for the Mustangs, has had a best time of 12.5 seconds in the 100-meter dash, which is a personal best for her.
Friday’s meet won’t be the first time that Flamming has competed in the SCRs.
In 2018, Flamming was a member of the 4x100 team that placed third and she also finished 19th in the 100, with a time of 13.63.
In the indoor, Flamming ran the 60-meter dash during the indoor, and she competed with Betsy Ridout on a daily basis.
Ridout is always seeking something to get better, and Nash has noticed her work ethic.
Ridout is competing in the 200-meter dash, and she’ll also be a part of the 4x400.
Ridout, who is from Ankeny, was a multi-event athlete when she arrived to Morningside, but that wasn’t good enough for her. She wanted to hone in on her sprints and be elite at those instead of being just good at everything else.
“She pushed the right buttons,” Nash said. “She was a long jumper, but she asked what could she be really good at. She honed in on that. We are really excited with what she’s been doing.”
Nash credited Ridout for being able to hold her speed longer, and thinks that running the 400-meter dash is fun.
Dordt’s freshmen stepping up
Dordt coach Craig Heynen has been focusing on two freshmen so far, who have stepped up since graduating high school.
Those two freshmen are Cole Zevenbergen (Rock Valley) and Payton Mauldin (George-Little Rock) in the 800.
Mauldin is a state champion as a part of the state championship team that won two years ago, and he’ll be running in the fifth heat with teammate Matthew Van Eps.
Zevenbergen will be running in the fourth heat.
Zevenbergen won the 400-meter dash last week at Northwestern, while Mauldin won the 800.
The two teamed up with Van Eps to win the 4x800 with a time of 7:38.57. The three — song with Micah Brands — also won the 4x400 with a time of 3:17.36.
Other winners from last week who will also be there for Dordt is Grant Brouwer, Janessa Minderhoud, Bethany Ten Haken, Anmarie Stuit and the women’s 4x400. \
Northwestern preview
Northwestern sophomore Bryce Paulsen won the 400-meter hurdles last week and he’ll compete in that meet on Friday. He won last week with a time of 56.39. He was one of four winners last week on the men’s side for the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders’ women won three events last week. Morgan Van Der Brink won the 800 (2:20), Katlyn Wiese 5,000 (20:04) and Allison Birks in the hepathlon (4,152 points).
Van Der Brink will compete in the 800, as well as the 4x400.
Wiese will run in the 5,000.