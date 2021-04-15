SIOUX CITY RELAYS COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Briar Cliff's Ben Jefferies balances soccer and track

Jefferies succeeds in one sport over the other, that being track.

During the indoor season, the Chargers sophomore won the national title during the NAIA indoor track meet in the 400-meter dash.

On March 6 in Yankton, S.D., Jefferies posted a championship time of 47.16 seconds. That time was good enough to break his own indoor record and is just .03 seconds off the outdoor record.

Jefferies won that event by .36 seconds. He became the first national champion in BCU’s track and field program since Raheem Cowan did so during the 2015 outdoor season in the triple jump.

Once he takes the lead, Jefferies usually keeps himself at the front of the pack.

“With him being a national champion, there’s not many holes in his race,” Barnes said. “When he first came out for track, he was a heck of a long jumper. Early on, that’s what we were going to have him do, but then we realized what kind of power and speed he had. We didn’t expect around a year later that he’d be breaking 47 seconds in the 400 and all these other accolades. He’s quick, but we’re working on block form.”

Jefferies almost claimed another national championship in the 200 indoor race. He was second with a time of 21.63 seconds, which broke the school record.