Sioux City, Tyson Events Center find out spring dates for NAIA Women's Volleyball Championships

SIOUX CITY — It was a bit of a circus figuring out when Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center could host the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championships in the spring of 2021.
Not so much because it was an overly difficult process. It was more the fact that organizers of the event didn't want to disrupt The Shrine Circus in April.
The Shrine Circus was one of a few dates organizers had to work around to find a date that worked to host the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championships at the Tyson Events Center.
Corey Westra, the co-chairman of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship, and Spectra, which manages the Tyson Events Center, found common ground, though, allowing the national tournament to stay in Sioux City for the 13th year.
The new dates for the 2020-21 NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship will be from April 27 to May 1, 2021, at the Tyson Events Center.
"It's a great feeling to have that established now and know what dates we are going for," Westra said. "I appreciate the NAIA working with us. There was a lot of stuff in April to work around. The end of April worked great and we will be ready to go."
The NAIA women's volleyball national tournament has been hosted in Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center since 2008 and a new agreement was reached to continue to host the tournament at the Tyson Events Center through 2024.
But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NAIA Board of Presidents to move the 2020 fall championships to the spring.
Westra was pretty certain everything would get worked out so the Tyson Events Center and Sioux City would host the event for the 13th straight time.
"We were pretty certain. We were the place the NAIA wanted to be," Westra said. "Just had to slot out the championships accordingly. We were working around men's volleyball, so that was a piece of the puzzle with Des Moines (which hosts the men's volleyball championships) helping. Working two events at the same time, who goes first and who goes second.
"Now teams can back up and know when to start the regular season. Hopefully, the (Great Plains Athletic Conference) will be done by the spring and for the ones that have to play an entire season, it works out pretty well."
The NAIA Men's Volleyball Championship is hosted by Grand View in Des Moines and is scheduled for April 12-17, 2021.
The GPAC is one of the few NAIA conferences that is still having a fall athletic season. Competition in all sports except for football starts on Sept. 5 and football begins play on Sept. 12.
The NAIA set the dates for all of the fall championships that were moved to the spring.
The NAIA Football National Championship game will be on a Monday for the first time with the date of May 10, 2021. The game will be played at Grambling State University at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium for the second straight season.
The NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship was relocated to Foley, Alabama, and will take place from April 27, 2021, to May 3, 2021. The NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship moves coasts, going from the East Coast to the West Coast and will be played in Columbia County, Georgia, from May 4-10, 2021.
The NAIA cross-country national championships will still take place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Seminole Valley Park on April 9, 2021.
While the GPAC is playing in the fall, this allows the programs to set any potential spring dates for programs so they can get some games in before the postseason.
"This was a huge step today to get these dates on the books," Westra said. "Take the end dates and now you can work backward. I give the NAIA a lot of credit. They took a process that sometimes takes many years to do and did it in four weeks. That's not easy to do. There's a lot of variables around the country to work around. I was very impressed by the NAIA."
Sioux City had its own variables with the Tyson Events Center besides The Shrine Circus.
There was also the Sioux City Musketeers schedule to work around along with the Sioux City Bandits. The Musketeers already work their schedule around the NAIA Women's Basketball Championships in March.
Westra said it was easy working with Tim Savona and the Tyson Events Center to keep the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championships there in the spring.
"Tim did a great job and Spectra loves the event. They were ready to roll up their sleeves," Westra said. "The circus has been around for a long time and we respect the Shriners and with them not having the circus this past year, they needed it on the books. The thing that makes it the most challenging, this is one of the most labor-intensive events. They take all of the ice out, the dasher board, the first rows of seating, lay the volleyball courts out. You can't just turn it over in a day. It's an eight to nine-day window to make it happen."
Having the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship in the spring will have a different feel to it, mainly because the event usually takes place in the fall.
"I think the city is going to respond really well to it," Westra said. "Everyone knows it's just different. Honestly, though, a lot of people are used to volleyball in the spring and it's a heavy AAU volleyball time. It will just be a little different of a feel to it."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!