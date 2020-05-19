Sioux City's Christian Jimenez 'humbled and honored' to reach USHL All-Rookie team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Christian Jimenez found out quickly that the intensity of the prep game doesn't compare to that of the USHL.

Jimenez learned that lesson as an affiliate player for the Sioux City Musketeers during the 2018-19 season.

Jimenez, who was 16 at the time, was called up in March to fill some minutes. He played in four games and finished with only three shots and no points, a negative three on the plus/minus rating and four penalty minutes.

However, that allowed Jimenez to see what the USHL would be like especially since he was going to be part of the defenseman rotation in 2019-20.

His second season started off a lot like his first four games in the league. He had two shots in three games with no points and a plus/minus of negative two.

In the fourth game of the season, Jimenez scored his first career goal. The next game the young defenseman had an assist. He started to find his footing in the USHL.