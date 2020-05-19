Sioux City's Christian Jimenez 'humbled and honored' to reach USHL All-Rookie team

Christian Jimenez found out quickly that the intensity of the prep game doesn't compare to that of the USHL.
Jimenez learned that lesson as an affiliate player for the Sioux City Musketeers during the 2018-19 season.
Jimenez, who was 16 at the time, was called up in March to fill some minutes. He played in four games and finished with only three shots and no points, a negative three on the plus/minus rating and four penalty minutes.
However, that allowed Jimenez to see what the USHL would be like especially since he was going to be part of the defenseman rotation in 2019-20.
His second season started off a lot like his first four games in the league. He had two shots in three games with no points and a plus/minus of negative two.
In the fourth game of the season, Jimenez scored his first career goal. The next game the young defenseman had an assist. He started to find his footing in the USHL.
"For me, I just think it was about being comfortable and more used to the speed and level of physicality and the level of intensity," Jimenez said. "It takes three, four, five, six games to get adjusted to the speed and practicing every day. As the season went on, it became less chaotic with the way I carried myself. I was less hectic, especially in the defensive zone. More calm and composed and I kept my feet under me."
Jimenez's contributions grew during his true rookie season with Musketeers. When Sioux City's season ended prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the then 17-year-old Jimenez finished with 28 points in 42 games with seven goals and 21 assists.
Three of those goals came on the power play and he finished with 57 shots. The defenseman also finished the season with a plus/minus of plus-three.
"About every minute of ice time he got, he took advantage of. He was so consistent," Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. "I thought his game evolved terrifically. He took major steps. His conditioning was different. He changed his body with his upper body and was a bulkier guy. He switched his strength around and the payoff was immediate."
His contributions were noticed around the league. The 28 points were the most of any rookie defensemen in the league, which landed Jimenez a spot on the USHL All-Rookie First Team for the 2019-20 season.
"I felt very humbled and honored. Coach Strand and the staff, they helped me tremendously. I grew my game there and I was fortunate to have a really good year," Jimenez said. "It's a true testament to my coaches and my teammates. I couldn't have done it without them and everything I do is for them. That's the mentality you have to have is the brotherhood mentality. It's something we stress."
Not only was Jimenez the best rookie defenseman in the league, he was one of the best offensive defensemen in the USHL. He finished eighth in the league among defensemen with his 28 points. Chicago's Owen Power led the defensemen with 40 points. Jimenez had the sixth-most power play assists with 10. His 28 points came on the second-fewest shots among the top-17 defensemen.
"He didn't have to take risks to create offense," Strand said. "The game really slowed down for him. The way he created offense was so consistent. It was the simpleness for him and the big-moment points were exciting."
Jimenez's offense didn't come at the cost of his play on the blue line. In his 42 games, Jimenez only finished with a minus-two four times and never had a plus/minus rating lower than that. He had two games of a plus-three.
And as the year went on, Jimenez's role on the blue line grew. Dominic Vidoli missed a good amount of games with injuries. Nolan Krenzen had to miss some time to play in a major tournament and was later traded. Anthony Kehrer missed some time due to injuries.
This led to Jimenez gaining more and more time on the ice, which he took advantage of.
"You hope that a young player would inch his way in and be in a bigger, more prominent role toward the end of the season," Strand said. "Because of injury and the situation, he had to jump in. For me, he had full control overall of his play. Because he was so competitive and good situationally, his minutes grew every game. I foresee him taking another step."
Jimenez will be back for a second season, then, after his time in the USHL, he will continue his career at Harvard.
It was also easy for Jimenez to commit to Harvard.
"Harvard is Harvard. A degree from there means a lot," Jimenez said. "I knew I wanted to go to an elite school like that and it would do wonders for me and my family. It was a pretty easy decision. Hockey and academics has afforded me the opportunity to go to Harvard. It definitely makes you proud and smile. It's all the hard work on the ice and in the classroom."
Jimenez's parents are both first-generation Americans. His mom's father is from Puerto Rico and his maternal grandmother is from England. His father's parents are from Colombia.
"They worked hard and are definitely inspirations for sure," said Jimenez, who is from New York.
