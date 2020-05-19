Sioux City's Christian Jimenez named to USHL All-Rookie Team

Jimenez's contributions grew during his true rookie season with Musketeers. When Sioux City's season ended prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the then 17-year-old Jimenez finished with 28 points in 42 games with seven goals and 21 assists.

Three of those goals came on the power play and he finished with 57 shots. The defenseman also finished the season with a plus/minus of plus-three.

"About every minute of ice time he got, he took advantage of. He was so consistent," Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. "I thought his game evolved terrifically. He took major steps. His conditioning was different. He changed his body with his upper body and was a bulkier guy. He switched his strength around and the payoff was immediate."

His contributions were noticed around the league. The 28 points were the most of any rookie defensemen in the league which landed Jimenez a spot on the USHL All-Rookie First Team for the 2019-20 season.

"I felt very humbled and honored. Coach Strand and the staff, they helped me tremendously. I grew my game there and I was fortunate to have a really good year," Jimenez said. "It's a true testament to my coaches and my teammates. I couldn't have done it without them and everything I do is for them. That's the mentality you have to have is the brotherhood mentality. It's something we stress."