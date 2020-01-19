Sioux Falls scores late, beats Sioux City Musketeers in overtime
SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS

Sioux Falls scores late, beats Sioux City Musketeers in overtime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Sioux City took a 2-1 lead in the third period but Sioux Falls got a goal with less than three minutes left to force overtime.

Then the Stampede scored in overtime to pick up a 3-2 win over Sioux City on Saturday. 

Sioux City did get a point for going to overtime and is 12-13-6-1 on the season with 31 points, moving a point closer to Des Moines (33), which is in sixth place. Sioux Falls is 13-16-3 and has 29 points.

Sioux City got a goal from Nolan Krenzen late in the first period to go up 1-0. Viktor Masilevich and Robby Newton each had an assist.

The Musketeers kept the 1-0 lead with a scoreless second period but Sioux Falls was able to tie the game with just under eight minutes left in the third period with a goal by Timo Bakos.

Sioux City had an answer almost two minutes later as Sam Stange scored his 19th goal of the season for a 2-1 lead.

Sioux Falls tied it up with a power play goal by Jared Westcott with less than three minutes left and Westcott scored the game-winning goal with 28 seconds left in overtime.

Ethan Haider made 24 saves in the loss for Sioux City, which was outshot 27 to 24.

