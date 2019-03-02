SIOUX FALLS, S.D. | Thanks to 59 percent shooting over the first three quarters, Sioux Falls led from start to finish during a 103-76 rout over Wayne State in the quarterfinals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball tournament Saturday at Sanford Pentagon.
Anna Goodhope scored 20 points for Sioux Falls, which sails to the NSIC semifinals with a 23-7 record and a 10-game winning streak. Former Cherokee High School athlete Kaely Hummel was also among the Cougars’ four double-digit scorers with 17 points.
Erin Norling scored a game-high 29 points for Wayne State, which finished with a 15-15 record. Norling, whose scoring total was also a career-high, was one of three Wildcats who grabbed six rebounds, also a game-high.
Halley Busse and Brittany Bongartz each recorded 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats.