WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State got a career game from Brittany Bongartz but it wasn't enough for the Wildcats to keep up with Sioux Falls.
Even Wayne State was 32-of-36 from the free throw line, the Wildcats only shot 34.5 percent (19-of-55) in the game - including 2-of-17 from behind the arc - and Sioux Falls shot 43.9 (25-of-57), which allowed the Cougars to pull out a 77-72 win over Wayne State in the regular season finale.
Wayne State fell to 14-14 overall and 9-13 in the Northern Sun. Sioux Falls improved to 21-7 overall and 16-6 in the NSIC.
Bongartz was 7-of-10 from the field and 10-of-10 from the free throw line for a career-high 25 points. Shd had a double-double with 12 rebounds.
Erin Norling added 14 points and was 8-of-10 from the free throw line. She also had four assists. Kylie Hammer had 12 points off the bench and she was 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Halley Busse had four steals.
Kaely Hummel, a Cherokee graduate, hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and five assists. Gloria Mulumba had 12 points and five rebounds and Anna Goodhope had nine points and 12 rebounds.