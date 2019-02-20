SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Sixth-seeded Dordt only had one starter score in double-figures and leading scorer Alec Henrickson was only 2-of-9 from the field against Briar Cliff in the quarterfinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's tournament on Wednesday.
Zach Bussard and Jesse Jansma made up for the lack of scoring from the starters as the two combined for 51 points off the bench as the Defenders knocked off Briar Cliff 86-84.
Dordt improves to 18-12 and travels to Jamestown for a semifinal game on Saturday. Briar Cliff falls to 20-7 but is a top-15 team in the NAIA poll so the Chargers should gain a spot in the national tournament.
Bussard was 10-of-13 from the field off the bench and he was 10-of-12 from the free throw line. He finished with 30 points and six rebounds. Jansma hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals off the bench. Chad Barkema had 13 points and three assists and Josh Van Lingen had seven rebounds.
Briar Cliff had two players combine for 59 points - Jay Wolfe and Jackson Lamb. After those two, the rest of the team only hit nine shots. Lamb hit eight 3-pointers and had a double-double with 33 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Wolfe hit three 3-pointers and finished with 26 points and seven assists.