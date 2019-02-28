VERMILLION, SD -- South Dakota sophomore Hannah Sjerven scored a career-high 24 points as the Coyotes bounced back from a loss on Sunday to beat North Dakota State 76-57 on Thursday.
USD is now 4-0 coming off a loss. The Coyotes improved to 25-4 overall and 13-2 in the Summit. NDSU falls to 7-20 overall and 4-11 in the Summit.
With Denver’s win over Western Illinois earlier Thursday, South Dakota has been locked into the No. 2 seed at the upcoming Summit League tournament. These two teams will meet again in the first round as North Dakota State is locked in the No. 7 seed.
The Coyotes dominated the inside game by outscoring the Bison 50-14 in the paint.
Sjerven contributed in a large amount to that differential, finishing 9-of-13 from the field for her 24 points. She added five rebounds and two steals.
Junior forward Taylor Frederick and junior guard Ciara Duffy joined her in double figures. Frederick had a quick six points on USD’s first five possessions, finishing with 15 total points on 7-of-11 shooting. Duffy finished with 11 points and a pair of rebounds.
This marked the first game since the first day of December that the Coyotes made fewer than five 3-pointers. Instead, it was North Dakota State who got hot behind the arc with 10 triples in the game.
NDSU sophomore guard Michelle Gaislerova led the charge from downtown with six 3-pointers for a team-high 20 points. Gaislerova tallied a new career high for 3-pointers made, having made five twice earlier this season.
Bison guards Tyrah Spencer and Sofija Zivaljevic joined her in double-figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
South Dakota used a 25-9 third quarter to pull away from the Bison. The Coyotes scored 13 of their 26 points-off turnovers during the frame.
The Coyotes also outrebounded the Bison 32-24 in the contest, only giving up three offensive boards. Senior guard Allison Arens led the Coyotes off the glass with nine rebounds.
South Dakota returns home to host North Dakota for Senior Day at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.