Slow start, cold finish doom Huskers

When Trey McGowens' final bucket of the night went through the net, Nebraska led Indiana by three points and was surging, having erased a double-digit deficit with 7 minutes, 21 seconds to play Sunday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Instead of finding the final puzzle piece to finish off a victory and vanquish a long Big Ten losing streak, however, the Huskers faltered down the stretch.
Nebraska missed nine of its 10 shots from there and Hoosier junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 10 of his 15 points in the final 7:38 as the Hoosiers closed out an 84-76 win.
“Big stretches, I thought we were as good as we’ve been all year,” NU head coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Those are certainly things we can build on. We’ve got a hell of a stretch coming up here with Illinois coming in and going back on the road for the first time in a while to play at Maryland.
“But I like where our team is right now because of how they’re competing through the highs and lows and adversity.”
Oh, the Huskers had their chances against Indiana.
Despite the cold snap to finish, Teddy Allen hit a three-pointer from the right wing in transition to get NU within 77-75 with 2:10 remaining. The Huskers followed that up by forcing a Jerome Hunter miss, but Hunter collected the board and put it back in, part of a dominating 16-3 IU advantage in second-chance points.
On the NU's next possession, Allen attempted another three-pointer, this time from the left wing, but was called for an offensive foul for sweeping his leg in an attempt to draw contact on the follow-through. Hoiberg after the game wondered if perhaps Allen had been hit on the arm before Allen kicked out his leg.
Combine that stretch with four missed free throws from sophomore guard Dalano Banton, and it felt like a game Nebraska could have and perhaps should have found a way to win.
“And (junior Lat Mayen) got a really good look (at a 3-pointer) on a play that we just put in yesterday,” Hoiberg said of the final minutes. “We’ll take that every day of the week, especially the way Lat was shooting the ball tonight.
“I thought execution-wise, we were better than we have been, we just have to convert. That will come as we hopefully gain confidence and know we can win.”
That’s difficult to expect, though, from a team that fell to 4-8 overall on the season and 0-5 in Big Ten play, running the conference losing streak to 22 games.
If you’re looking for the silver lining, it’s the work Nebraska did just to get back into the game after trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half.
The teams traded mini runs to open the second, but the Huskers trailed by 15 with 15:53 to go when the comeback began in earnest.
Nebraska spread out the scoring – Allen led the way with 21, Lat Mayen had his best shooting outing so far and knocked down a season-high five 3-pointers en route to 15 points and Derrick Walker, McGowens and Banton each added 10.
McGowens, the athletic 6-4 sophomore, ignited and orchestrated much of the Huskers’ second-half attack. He was a load to handle off the dribble, regularly getting to the paint and either finishing, drawing a foul or kicking to a teammate.
“The difference in Trey’s second half was he was so much under control,” Hoiberg said. “First half, it thought he went in there and tried to throw something up between a couple players. We showed a couple of clips at halftime of how they were collapsing on the ball and I thought he made every right decision in the second half and really got us into it in so many different ways.
“His last two games, his attack mode, that’s exactly what we need out of Trey.”
Indeed, McGowens scored all 10 of his points after the break and dished out three of his six assists, too.
NU took its first lead of the night when McGowens collapsed the Hoosier defense with another strong drive and kicked to Kobe Webster in the left corner for a three-pointer and a 63-62 lead with 9:39 remaining in the game. When McGowens finished a tough layup in traffic two minutes later, the Huskers had made 13 of their first 17 shots of the second half.
From there, though, the going got tough and Hoiberg’s team did not have enough of a handle on Jackson-Davis down the stretch after handling him brilliantly most of the night.
The rest of the Hoosiers, though, made the Huskers pay dearly for the extra attention to the post early in the game.
Archie Miller’s team didn’t arrive in Lincoln as a particularly prolific three-point shooting team. In fact, they averaged just six threes per game and came in making just 31.5%.
That didn’t matter early on during Sunday’s game, however. Senior guard Rob Phinisee knocked down three himself in the first 10 minutes, including back-to-back conversions midway through the first half that pushed Indiana’s lead to a game-high 18 points at 31-13.
“That’s where we lost the game. When you get down 18 points like we did, you expend so much energy climbing out of that hole and ultimately that’s what did us in,” Hoiberg said said.
That was part of a first-half barrage that featured seven three-pointers for the visitors, who took a 12-point lead into the intermission despite going scoreless for 4:05 around the final media timeout of the half.
The comeback after that fell short, but Walker said he likes the way the team is trending.
“We showed growth tonight as a team as one,” Walker said. “We lost, but I’m happy with how we came out and fought and fought together. We’re making strides and we’re going to figure it out,” Walker said.