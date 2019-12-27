Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Trojans pulled to 28-24 on Stephen Carr's 2-yard run to cap the opening drive of the second half. It followed a 55-yard pass from Slovis to Amon-Ra St. Brown to the Iowa 5. Jack Koerner was called for roughing the passer when he slammed down Slovis, whose head hit the turf.

Kicker Michael Brown then recovered his own onside kick. Slovis was hurt two plays when he was sacked and fumbled, which was recovered by USC. Slovis came out and was replaced by Matt Fink.

Slovis took over after JT Daniels suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener and threw for 3,242 yards and 28 touchdowns, against nine interceptions in the regular season. He threw for a school-record 515 yards as well as four touchdowns in a 52-35 victory over UCLA.

Iowa put it away with a 90-yard drive capped by Tyler Goodson's 1-yard run for a 35-24 lead late in the third quarter. Stanley had a 34-yard pass to Smith-Marsette and also gained 8 yards on a sneak to the USC 3.

USC lost two fumbles late in the second half, including when a high shotgun snap went off Fink's hands, with Iowa's Kristian Welch recovering at the Trojans' 6.

Iowa converted on Stanley's 6-yard TD pass to Brandon Smith to make it 42-24.