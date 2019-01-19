VALPARAISO, Ind. – Valparaiso’s Derrik Smits played a dual role of momentum killer and a streak killer Saturday afternoon against the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team.
The 7-foot-1 son of former NBA all-star Rik Smits planted his flag inside the paint throughout a dominant double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Crusaders to a 75-66 win in front of 3,160 fans inside the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Smits’ scoring and rebounding totals were his best through six league games as Valparaiso (12-7, 5-1 Missouri Valley) kept pace with Loyola atop the conference standings. UNI (8-11, 3-3) trailed throughout the entire contest with an attempt to a secure a three-game win streak for the first time this season coming up empty.
The Crusaders exploited UNI’s undersized frontcourt better than any MVC opponent to date.
“We know that we’re a little bit light down there and so we know it’s coming,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “There’s been games where we’ve handled that well enough, and make it tough on those opposing big guys. Today was not one of those. Smits really hurt us.”
While Smits did turn the ball over five times as UNI hit him with double teams throughout the game, he often often established strong position. His strength and footwork allowed him to make 9 of 18 shots, and he put back a few of his own misses.
“Derrik has always had skill, he’s added a lot of toughness, he’s added a lot of bulk," Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. "One of the things Derrik has done much better with scoring and shooting percentages, is he’s rebounding and defending at a very high rate. That’s helped our team.”
A UNI team that entered the game plus-2.4 in MVC rebounding differential, was outrebounded, 34-20, including 12-6 on the offensive glass.
“We got killed on the rebounds tonight,” said UNI center Luke McDonnell, who led the Panthers with five rebounds and added 13 points and two steals within a tough assignment. “I’ve got to do a better job boxing out and crashing on the offensive boards.”
Despite the dominance of a Valparaiso team that finished with a 34-14 advantage on points in the paint, UNI still had chances late.
AJ Green was two shy of his career high with 25 points on 7 of 15 shooting from the field. He drew a game-high eight fouls and made all 10 of his free throw attempts.
“I kind of felt in a pretty good rhythm out there tonight,” Green said. “Definitely I need to get to the free throw line more. I know I can knock them down there, so if I can get easy points at the line that’s definitely something I need to work on.”
After Valparaiso’s engaged defense switched perimeter screens to take away UNI’s action early and build a 16-5 lead, the Panthers adjusted to working Green off screens. He got into rhythm with pull-up jumpers and layups off the drive.
Green’s transition layup capped a 12-2 run that cut UNI’s deficit to 18-17, but the Crusaders pushed their advantage back to nine, 28-19, after a 3-pointer as part of Bakari Evelyn’s 14-point game. Junior forward Markus Golder (13 points) converted free throws off a hustle-play steal, and added an emphatic dunk in the final minute of the opening stanza for a 36-30 halftime lead.
With Green’s playmaking shining, UNI pulled within four points three times in the second half before cutting the deficit to 60-57 with a quick seven-point run capped by a layup and 3-pointer by Trae Berhow with 4:14 remaining.
Valpo again answered inside.
Smits found position for an easy layup before executing a flawless spin move on his next possession. Green converted three free throws off a shooting foul to make it a four-point game, 64-60, with 2:42 left. But with the Panthers locking down on Smits, Evelyn and Deion Lavender knocked down timely 3-pointers to prevent a comeback attempt from further materializing.
UNI faces another tough matchup 7 p.m. Wednesday at a Southern Illinois team that won 58-51 in the McLeod Center on Jan. 5.