Connie Claussen and Mary Higgins were softball pioneers before and after Title IX

When she first donned a Creighton softball jersey, Mary Higgins felt like she was in the same company as Bluejay basketball legend Paul Silas.

"I am in this club,” she thought. “I’ve got Creighton on my jersey.”

That was 1973, a year after Title IX became law and Division I sports for women in Nebraska were in their infancy.

The effects of Title IX hadn’t dug in yet at Creighton, Higgins said. At least officials weren’t fighting the idea of fielding women's teams like many other schools.

But when she arrived at Creighton four years earlier, women weren’t allowed to go into the old gym to shoot baskets, run or play racquetball except Wednesday nights and Sunday afternoons.

That's when Higgins and several other upperclassmen pitched the idea to then-Athletic Director Dan Offenburger of fielding a softball team. He was prepared to study the idea.

“We said we want to have the sport and we want to have it this spring,” Higgins said. “We don’t want it to go to a committee. We want to have it this year because so many of us are seniors. So he agreed to coach. He ran practices and coached.”

The players put together the schedule and purchased uniforms. Higgins was beyond excited for the first game — only to see it rained out.

CU’s home field, where the current one is now, wasn’t level. They knew because they drove a car there, Higgins said, put it in neutral and it rolled down the field.

The team couldn't afford a field tractor so the Lady Jays used Offenburger's car — nicknamed Old Maroon — to drag the field. One time it got stuck in the pitcher’s circle, smoking and refusing to start. They were able to push it off in time to play.

“It was so homemade,” Higgins said. “When we actually got a field on campus we thought we had died and gone to heaven.”

Three years after that opening season, Higgins became coach, a job she held for 17 years.

It was still a bare-bones endeavor at first.

There was no recruiting, no scholarships. Higgins said she had to scratch and claw for everything, from batting cages to a field.

And those batting cages? They were stolen the first night.

When she finally did get money to attract athletes in 1978, she had $5,000 to divide among a roster of 15. One of her earliest scholarship players, Peg Mahoney, played volleyball, basketball and softball for a $300 scholarship.

“Holly Hesse needed $3,000 to come to CU,” Higgins said. “As a pitcher, she got us to the AIAW World Series twice and into the first NCAA championship her senior year. Jean Tierney, an All-American in softball, and Holly's teammate who also played basketball, received around $1,500."

Because softball wasn’t a sanctioned high school sport in Nebraska until the 1990s, she often recruited at the state tournament in Iowa. Her husband accompanied her many of those late summer trips.

“We got married in late July,” Higgins said. “We ended up spending a big chunk of our honeymoon in Iowa where the state softball tournament was.”

As Creighton’s budget improved, so did its reputation. Being able to recruit made all the difference, Higgins said.

“We started to get nationally ranked,” she said. “We were even ranked as high as third for about 10 minutes. We fell apart. We got nervous.”

The Jays weren’t the first game in town, however. By the time CU fielded a team, UNO already had one.

The Mavericks' program started in 1969, when Omaha Softball Association Commissioner Carl Kelley asked Connie Claussen — then a physical education teacher at UNO — to hold a national tournament.

“If we are hosting,” Claussen remembered saying, “we should have a team.”

Despite no high school programs in-state to recruit from, she knew plenty of athletes in the sport, mostly through organizations such as the OSA or Catholic Youth Organization.

It's how Claussen was able to put a team, such as it was, on the field.

“We had two practices and we lost the first two games,” Claussen said. “But that was the beginning of women’s athletics. In 1975, we won the national championship.”

Paul Kennedy was the dean of the College of Education and gave her enough money from the women’s recreation fund to buy gas to transport the team. And maybe buy them a hamburger after the game.

The budget gradually increased as parents started fighting for more for their daughters. Claussen, meanwhile, also taught classes and was chair of the women’s physical education department.

That was typical in those days, when coaches often directed multiple teams. She was willing to put in the effort.

“I was an athlete and I felt sorry for women who didn’t have the chance to compete in athletics,” she said. “I wish I would have had that chance.”

Eventually, Julie Uryasz did get that chance.

The standout athlete from Omaha Marian played at Nebraska, and credits Claussen, Higgins and NU administrator Barb Hibner for that opportunity. A veteran of OSA competition, Uryasz was one of the first softball commits for the Huskers, who fielded their first team in the 1975-76 season.

“If I had not gotten a scholarship to Nebraska, I would have gone on and played at UNO. (Claussen) was so supportive of women’s athletics,” Uryasz said. “She was a great recruiter. I really have a lot of respect for her.”

When Uryasz arrived in 1976, the facilities consisted of a playing field behind a fraternity house — she remembers some “entertaining fans” — and the bench was just that — a wooden bench. The bleachers were so small they could be moved around the field.

But it was a fantastic opportunity and experience, she said.

“We did our own grounds keeping before each game. We were just happy to represent UNL and play the sport we loved,” she said. “On top of that, each of us earned a degree and developed leadership, communication and team building skills that translated into successful careers.”

According to an article Uryasz saved, NU offered 13 scholarships across all of its women’s programs the year she arrived. All but one went to in-state girls.

Her first game as a Husker was against Creighton, but opponents that year were a mix of teams from Northwest Missouri State, Wayne State, Tarkio and UNO. Not counting the Big Eight and Oklahoma tournaments, the Huskers played 11 games before the state tournament.

“By the end of my four years, the majority on the team were on scholarship, the facilities had improved and we had talent from both within Nebraska and from as far away as Oregon,” Uryasz said.

That player from Oregon? Rhonda Revelle, who took over as Husker coach in 1993. This year, in Revelle's 30th season, the program won its first Big Ten tournament title.

As for Higgins, she wasn't done being a trailblazer. She became the first woman inducted into Creighton's Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987. She recently retired as Marian's president.

At UNO, Claussen — literally — still looms over the program. In 2021, the school opened a new baseball and softball complex where the softball field bears her name.

And she doesn't even have to buy the team burgers after games any more — unless she wants to.