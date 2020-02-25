Solomon Young continues to play well in Iowa State's win over TCU

Young had 16 points at halftime and only four in the second.

The difference was TCU started fronting the post with 6-foot-11 Kevin Samuel, which slowed Young down.

“We have to continue to work on different ways to get it in there,” Prohm said. “There are a lot of teams in our league where he’s a tough cover when we’re trying to get it inside. Tonight, when they started fronting him, we were able to throw it over the top down the stretch and get it in there and those were big.”

Solomon Young had the game-sealing layup with 1:12 left in the game thanks to Tre Jackson’s post feed.

Young and Jackson were also the duo to trap TCU’s Desmond Bane after Young’s layup to get the Horned Frogs’ offense out of sorts and maintain its then-2-point lead.

Jackson, along with Young, helped carry Iowa State to Tuesday’s win.

“He really competed defensively,” Prohm said of Jackson. “When you look at his stat line, he’s 6-10 from the field with five assists and no turnovers and he played the whole game.”

Jackson, a freshman, had a career high 18 points.

“It was great to see our guys be so excited to win,” Prohm said. “Now we have to build off of this.”

