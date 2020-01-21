Solomon Young's 27 points sends Iowa State past Oklahoma State

AMES, Iowa — Solomon Young scored a career-high 27 points off the bench, Rasir Bolton added 21 points and nine rebounds and Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 89-82 on Tuesday night.

Young, a 6-foot-8 senior who started the first 14 games of the season, gave the Cyclones (9-9, 2-4 Big 12) a much-needed energy boost and also grabbed nine rebounds as the Cowboys (9-9, 0-6) remained winless in conference play.

Lindy Waters led Oklahoma State with 14 points and Cameron McGriff had nine rebounds.

Iowa State appeared to be on the verge of breaking the game open early after building a 30-19 lead with 4:58 left in the first half, but the Cowboys responded with a 13-1 run and trailed 37-35 at halftime.

The Cyclones, who made of 11 of 24 3-point attempts, led 75-60 with five minutes left and held off a late Cowboys’ charge by hitting four straight free throws in the closing moments.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys committed a season-low eight turnovers, but were ourebounded 39-30 and allowed Iowa State to shoot 51% from the field. Oklahoma State’s struggles at Hilton Coliseum continued as it dropped its eighth consecutive game there. Four of those setbacks have come by four points or fewer.