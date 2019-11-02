SIOUX CITY -- Sophia Peppers took over the game in the final three minutes, leading Morningside to an 89-78 women’s college basketball win over St. Xavier in the CCAC-GPAC Challenge Saturday.
Peppers, a 5-10 sophomore, scored 14 points in the final three minutes as the 19th-ranked (NAIA Division II) Mustangs pulled away from No. 17 St. Xavier at the Newman Flanagan Center.
The former Exira/EHK prep standout tallied 22 of her game-high 27 points in the second half.
“Sophia struggled early but she’s so talented,” Morningside Coach Jamie Sale said. “She’s super young still and she still has moments where she makes us crazy but she’s really capable of taking over games and really did that at the end.”
Sydney Hupp was a force inside for Morningside, now 2-0 with victories over a pair of top 25 teams, with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Sierra Mitchell, another returning veteran for Sale, also scored 19 points.
St. Xavier (1-1) took a 73-72 lead on two free throws by Chanel Fanter with 3:50 left in the game.
Morningside’s Jordyn Moser tied it with a free throw, then Peppers reeled off eight unanswered points. Six of those came on two 3-pointers, giving the Mustangs an 81-73 cushion.
Fanter scored a bucket, but Peppers broke free for a couple more baskets underneath and two more free throws before St. Xavier scored again.
“If you saw my first half you definitely knew I had to pick it up a little bit,” Peppers said. “I knew I had it in me so I gave it my all. It was a close game and Coach Dub (Jordyn Wollenburg) said you can tell they want it more and I just wanted to prove her wrong.”
Morningside suffered through a woeful first half, shooting just 26 percent from the field, but still trailed just 39-35 at intermission.
St. Xavier remained in front for most of the third quarter. In fact, a basket by Peppers with 22 seconds left gave Morningside its first lead since early in the second quarter.
Olivia Larsen’s layup in the closing seconds put the Mustangs in front 62-58. Morningside had a 72-67 lead midway through the fourth quarter before a 6-0 spurt put St. Xavier back in command.
That’s when Peppers went to work, willing the Mustangs to their second win in two days.
“We had such a bad stretch at the end of last year and that kind of left a bad taste in our mouth,” Sale said. “We knew we were going to have two tough games to start the year and I was really impressed with St. Xavier (Friday against Briar Cliff). I thought they looked like a top-five team so I wasn’t sure how we’d react.
“It was a back and forth game. They’re very good and very well-coached. It was a credit to our team that we just made some plays at the end.”
Morningside bounced back from the cold-shooting first half to make 53 percent of its shots in the second, including 6-of-10 3-pointers. The Mustangs were 11-for-22 from beyond the arc.
Fantel and Claire Austin scored 22 points apiece for St. Xavier, which rolled to a win over Briar Cliff on Friday. Maia Fawcett added 19 points and Brianna Flayter 10, while Austin also pulled down 10 rebounds.
“We had a stretch in the third quarter where we kind of looked like the team from last year where things started going bad and we were kind of looking at each other saying ‘what are we going to do?,” Sale said. “Then we just kind of pulled it together, got the ball inside to Sydney a little bit and used all five of our players instead of just playing two on five.
“We told our team when we went into this weekend if we were 2-0 it’s not going to make our season and if we were 0-2 it wasn’t going to kill our season. It was a good test for where we’re at and I like where we are and think we have a chance of being a good team moving forward.”