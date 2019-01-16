VERMILLION, S.D. -- University of South Dakota men's basketball coach Todd Lee insists sophomore guard Stanley Umude still has a lot to learn about the game.
But even Lee is a bit taken aback at how much Umude has progressed not just this season but in the last month. His progression has come at a fortunate time, too.
With Matt Mooney moving on to Texas Tech and Nick Fuller graduating, the Coyotes needed some extra scoring coming into the season. Tyler Hagedorn, who averaged 13.0 points per game last year, and Trey Burch-Manning, who averaged 8.7 points per game last season, we going to be leaned on to handle more of the scoring.
However, Hagedorn will miss the entire season with an injury and after playing in 15 games, Burch-Manning is now injured after scoring 12.5 points per game. USD is actually down to seven to eight healthy players at the moment, leaving Lee's bench a bit thin.
Umude has answered the bell. A year after playing in only 14 games as a freshman, meaning he wasn't able to redshirt, and scoring only 15 points the whole season, Umude has become USD's top scoring threat this season. Going into Thursday's game at Oral Roberts, Umude is averaging 12.9 points per game.
In the Coyotes last game against Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday, which they won 87-73 and handed the Mastodons their first conference loss, Umude had more points in the contest than he scored all of his freshman season with a game-high 26 points.
It was the second straight game Umude finished with 26 points since he scored the same amount in a loss to South Dakota State a week earlier. It's the first time Umude has had back-to-back 20-point games in his career, showing he's becoming USD's go-to scorer.
After Sunday's game, Umude said he knew he had to become more aggressive.
"With bodies out, we needed scoring and if I am not aggressive, I am not helping the team. Being aggressive is the biggest thing for me," Umude said. "My coaches and teammates have confidence in me and I have confidence in myself as well. Just be aggressive and not force things, that's the main thing."
The 6'6, 210-pound sophomore was a force offensively in high school for Warren High School in San Antonio, Texas. He averaged 23.2 points and 2.1 assists per game as a senior. But that didn't translate into instant offense in college since he still had a lot to learn.
But unlike his freshman year, Umude earned time right away as a sophomore. Umude played a total of 47 minutes a freshman. He played a combined 38 minutes in USD's first two games this season. In the Coyotes first six games this season, Umude played in between 12 to 20 minutes but didn't score double-digits in any of the games.
His breakthrough came against CSU Bakersfield. In USD's 68-56 win, Umude played 31 minutes, 11 more than he played in any other game before, and finished with a career-high 19 points, the first time he ever crossed double-digits in his collegiate career.
Lee said Umude's basketball IQ continues to grow and that's attributing to his success.
"He's just learning how to play more possessions intently. He's just learning the game and nuisances of the game. There will be things that he does that just lack experience," Lee said. "Maybe to somebody that is watching the game, you don't see it as much but he's just learning and at times he makes freshman mistakes because he really didn't play last year.
"The great thing about that is he learns at a quick pace and he is getting better and better and is making less and less mistakes. I just want him to play the game at a higher energy level and that's hard to do for young guys."
Umude followed up his 19-point performance with a 12-minute, five-point performance against Colorado. But then he had 18 points against UMKC in 25 minutes. He had eight points against Bellevue but then came back with 15 points in 23 minutes against Colorado State. Since the CSU game, Umude has played 30 or more minutes four times and has scored in double-figures each game.
It was a loss at Kansas when Umude showed he can be the Coyotes main scoring threat. He played 34 minutes, hitting 10-of-17 shots and finished with 28 points, a career-high.
USD junior guard Tyler Peterson said the whole team knew Umude has this kind of potential.
"As soon as he got here as a freshman, you could see he had the physical attributes to be a great player," Peterson said. "There's still a learning curve. To see him hitting his stride, he's a special player and has helped us a lot, especially the last couple of weeks. With bodies going down, he's pushing us forward."
Now Umude has back-to-back 26-point games to lean on and he only has four turnovers in his last five games. In his 26-point performance against Purdue Fort Wayne, Umude was 11-of-18 from the field with four assists and only one turnover in 40 minutes. He had seven rebounds in the win.
The Summit League took notice to Umude's performance, naming him the Player of the Week.
To Lee, the last few games have been nice, but he knows he hasn't seen the best of Umude yet.
"Stan is getting better and better. His role is changing and he has to be a leader on the team and more of an encourager and lifting guys up and pointing at guys when they make a good pass to him. Patting guys on the butt," Lee said. "He's just learning how to play. He had only had one turnover in 40 minutes. He's getting better."