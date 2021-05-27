Source: UVA volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.

A member of the dismissed staff, speaking Sunday on the condition of anonymity, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that players used their cellphones, holding them up to the door and adjacent walls of the room where the coaches met for three hours following a 3-0 loss at Miami on March 14 that kept them winless in the ACC.

It is unknown if the players demanded the coaches’ termination, but the former staff member said continuing the season at that point would have been untenable.

“It was a rough trip. A lot of trust was broken between both parties on that trip and it would have been a really big uphill battle to actually finish that season given what happened that night,” the former staff member said. “But for the players, I haven’t spoken to any of them, so I have no idea if they were happy with that outcome. If they realized what they were doing was going to cause this or not.”