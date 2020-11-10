South Carolina leads No. 1 preseason women's basketball poll

NEW YORK — The South Dakota women's basketball team will have a challenge on its hands right off the bat this season.

South Carolina — which will be part of the women's Crossover Classic later this month in Sioux Falls that also involves the Coyotes, Oklahoma and Gonzaga — received 29 of the 30 first-place votes in The Associated Press preseason women's Top 25 released Tuesday.

The Coyotes, by the way, were the second team outside the Top 25, receiving 21 votes.

The Gamecocks, who had been second twice in the preseason poll, in 2014 and 2015, finished last season at No. 1 for the first time. Staley hopes that this year's team will get a chance to compete for a national championship after last season's NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the Gamecocks at No. 2 was Stanford, which received the other first-place vote from the national media panel. It’s the Cardinal’s highest ranking in the preseason since the 2009 season when the team also was second.

UConn, Baylor and Louisville round out the top five. It is the 14th consecutive year that the Huskies were ranked in the top five in the preseason.