South Dakota advances, to host NIVC championship match

VERMILLION, S.D. — The Sanford Coyote Sports Center is hosting a national championship match Tuesday night.

South Dakota advanced to the title game of the National Invitational Volleyball Tournament by topping Tulsa 3-1 Saturday before a home crowd of 1,315. Scores went 19-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13.

The Coyotes improved to 31-2 overall and 14-0 at home. Their 18-match home win streak is tied for fourth-best in the nation. Georgia Tech (25-8) of the Atlantic Coast Conference will come to Vermillion for Tuesday’s championship match.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth Juhnke led South Dakota with 24 kills, becoming just the second Coyote in single season history to reach the 500 kill mark. The freshman, who added 14 digs and two blocks, now has 505 on the season.

Maddie Wiedenfeld added 10 kills and Madison Harms and Elizabeth Loschen chipped in seven each in a match that saw South Dakota have 58 kills and hit .201 while Tulsa had just 37 kills and hit .074.