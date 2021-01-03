South Dakota becomes eager for challenges in new Summit League schedule

USD had 22 fouls in Sunday’s game and gave Denver 25 opportunities to shoot from the line. The Pioneers made 20 of them.

“Going back and watching film, there’s some personnel things that we need to lock down on,” Plitzuweit said. “The discipline within ourselves is a huge thing to continue to work on throughout league play.

“Today we played really well in stretches, but we have to continue to grow in our defensive energy and communication on every possession,” Plitzuweit added. “We now have to quickly learn and improve from the last two games as we continue to work on our team as well as prepare for UMKC next weekend. I do think that has to be our calling card.”

The Coyotes said that they’re still working on trusting themselves on defense. Whether it’s trusting a teammate to be on helpside, or helping out on the weak side opposite of where the ball is, USD thinks that’s a spot where it needs to improve.

“I think we can always improve our team defense,” Coyotes senior Hannah Sjerven said. “On any given night, a team can show you a different look, and we saw that today."