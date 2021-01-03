South Dakota becomes eager for challenges in new Summit League schedule

VERMILLION, S.D. — Even though the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team won handily in all three of its games this week, there were still challenges.
For starters, the Coyotes (6-2, 2-0 Summit League) experienced playing a Summit League opponent for the first time in back-to-back days.
USD beat Denver 89-74 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Sunday, but there were some things coach Dawn Plizuweit learned about how to handle these new weekends in conference play.
The conference announced before the season that teams will play in doubleheaders on consecutive days to limit travel and minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“I think we will sit down and analyze that as a staff,” Plizuweit said. “It’s the first opportunity for us to play the same opponent on back-to-back days, and I thought we played really well on both ends of the floor. This group is highly competitive, and I think that favors us.”
The Coyotes also challenged themselves on the defensive end. Their main two goals coming into Sunday’s win were to minimize fouls.
In Saturday’s 87-47 win over the Pioneers (2-8, 0-2), the Coyotes committed 19 fouls and gave the Pioneers 17 chances to shoot from the free-throw line.
Plitzuweit didn’t think the Coyotes’ defense was quite as crisp to start out the game on Sunday.
USD had 22 fouls in Sunday’s game and gave Denver 25 opportunities to shoot from the line. The Pioneers made 20 of them.
“Going back and watching film, there’s some personnel things that we need to lock down on,” Plitzuweit said. “The discipline within ourselves is a huge thing to continue to work on throughout league play.
“Today we played really well in stretches, but we have to continue to grow in our defensive energy and communication on every possession,” Plitzuweit added. “We now have to quickly learn and improve from the last two games as we continue to work on our team as well as prepare for UMKC next weekend. I do think that has to be our calling card.”
The Coyotes said that they’re still working on trusting themselves on defense. Whether it’s trusting a teammate to be on helpside, or helping out on the weak side opposite of where the ball is, USD thinks that’s a spot where it needs to improve.
“I think we can always improve our team defense,” Coyotes senior Hannah Sjerven said. “On any given night, a team can show you a different look, and we saw that today."
Offensively, the Coyotes clicked for the third time this week. The Coyotes surpassed the 80-point mark in all three wins: Wednesday against Midland, then the two weekend wins against the Pioneers.
In the sweep against Denver, the Coyotes made 30-plus field goals in both games, and made 10 3-pointers in each win.
Sjerven scored over 20 points in both wins, and on Sunday, she surpassed the 1,000-point mark.
Sjerven scored 25 points, as she made 12 of 18 shots. She was one rebound short of a double-double.
Sjerven turned up her offensive production in the third quarter. She scored 10 points early in the third quarter to boost her total.
Sjerven also scored her 1,000th career point on Sunday. The 6-foot-3 center entered the weekend as the conference’s second leading scorer with an average of 17.7 points per game.
The Coyotes ended the first half on a strong note. USD went on a 15-3 run.
After Denver’s Claire Gritt hit a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Liv Korngable responded with a 3-pointer of her own, and that got the Coyotes going.
Chloe Lamb then scored the next four points off of free throws, and after that, she had a fast break basket off of a Pioneers turnover.
Lamb wasn’t done there, though, as she made two additional free throws with 2 seconds left before halftime.
The Coyotes then built their lead to as high as 35, as they led 81-46 with 8:52 left in the game. USD scored 31 points in the third quarter. As a team, it shot 14-for-20 and made three 3s in the third.
Liv Korngable scored eight points in the third stanza, and Mazurek scored six of her eight points.
Mazurek led the reserves with those eight points. She played in Saturday’s win, but didn’t get a shot to fall.
The Coyotes saw 10 different players score on Sunday.
“It’s always fun to see different people come into the game,” Sjerven said. “They work just as hard as we do. To see that pay off, it’s really fun.”
Uju Ezeudu led Denver with 22 points. She was 16-for-19 from the free-throw line.