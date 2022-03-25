South Dakota coach Dawn Plitzuweit to coach against Michigan, one of her former stops

It’s funny how small the world can be at times.

When the South Dakota women’s basketball team takes the floor at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Wichita, Kansas, at the INTRUST Bank Arena in the Sweet 16 against third-seeded Michigan, coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s world will get smaller.

The 10-seeded Coyotes and Wolverines are meeting in the Sweet 16, and it’s coincidental because Plitzuweit used to coach at Michigan under Kevin Borseth, and in 2011-12, she helped the Wolverines post a 20-12 record that got Michigan to the NCAA Tournament.

She was an associate head coach in Ann Arbor, Michigan, from 2007-12. On Saturday, she’ll be coaching against the Wolverines.

Plitzuweit talked in Friday’s press conference from Wichita about how much Borseth — now the head women’s coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay — and Mike Williams has been a role model for her.

"Certainly Kevin Borseth is a great mentor for me, someone who recruited me, and actually got me into the coaching profession. I thought I was going to be a kindergarten teacher, somehow I ended up as a college basketball coach,” Plitzuweit said. “Sometimes we have just as much fun doing this as we probably would in the kindergarten classroom. Some great little story lines, a lot of fun. Goes to show how small the circle, the basketball connection, is.”

Coyotes take pride in representing South Dakota Jeniah Ugofsky doesn’t want this dream to end. It’s one she’s been thinking about since she was in high school.

In her final question of the media availability, a Michigan reporter asked the sixth-year Coyotes coach if she’s changed any since leaving the Big Ten school.

She said that while the game has changed, her philosophy hasn’t.

“I would say overall I think our philosophy is that we want to play really hard, we want to get after it, but we do want to have an awful lot of fun with it. That's the bottom line,” Plitzuweit said. “If we're having fun in what we're doing, mission accomplished at that point in time. Hopefully we can find a way to do some things on the court that are good, too, at the same time.

“Our players are having a lot of fun while they're here,” Plitzuweit added. “They still have to study though. That's a little bit different. Last week we were on spring break. I think they liked that a lot more.”

The Coyotes have also spent a lot of time this week focusing on the Wolverines, hoping to knock off their third Power 5 team in this tournament.

The Wolverines, who defeated American and Villanova to make it to the Sweet 16, are on the stage for the second straight year. In last year’s Sweet 16, Baylor handed Michigan an overtime loss.

Once again, the Coyotes go up against another very good post player. This time around, it’s senior 6-foot-2 forward Naz Hillmon.

Hillmon has 50 double-doubles with the Wolverines, and she’s gotten two this tournament against American and Villanova. The Cleveland native is one of eight active players who has 50 career double-doubles.

On Monday, Hillmon had 27 points and 11 rebounds against the Wildcats.

She is also the only player in Michigan basketball history — men or women — to score 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Plitzuweit also recruited Hillmon when she was coaching at Northern Kentucky.

South Dakota beats No. 2 Baylor to advance to Sweet 16 After Hannah Sjerven started the game Sunday with a 3-pointer, South Dakota women’s basketball coach Dawn Plizuweit looked back and smiled.

Hillmon saw on film how well USD’s bigs like Kyah Watson and Hannah Sjerven shut down some very good post players, and Hillmon expects the same on Saturday.

“I just want to really go into there, try to play my game, do that as best as I can,” Hillmon said. “Really try not to get away from what I've been doing all year. They did do a great job. So there maybe needs some adjustments from me to try to work around their defense, which was great in those two games. Really playing within myself and making adjustments later.”

While the Coyotes certainly respect Hillmon’s accolades, just like last weekend against Mississippi and Baylor, they accept the challenge.

“t's not every day you get to continue to play against such talented posts,” Sjerven said. “I'm excited. I've been having fun doing it and learning from them. They're very talented both offensively and defensively so far. I don't think I could compare her to a player we've played before. She's a great rebounder. That's pretty evident in watching her. She's long and she can move on the perimeter and score inside. I think it will be a good challenge for us.”

The Michigan guards also offer a lot of length, something guards like Liv Korngable and Chloe Lamb didn’t see last weekend.

“I think they're just a tough team, you know,” Korngable said. “They have a lot of toughness, they're very aggressive on defense, so that will be a challenge for us."

Lamb joked that she and Korngable — both listed at 5-foot-10 — should have played 1-on-1 against each other to get ready for that length.

Michigan guard Leigha Brown said her team prides itself on defense, especially on the perimeter.

“We do have some length and some size on them,” Brown said. “Kind of using that to our advantage. Keeping our hands up, trying to be long on defense, and be physical.

“I think we've been the underdog,” Brown added. “That started last year when we made our tournament run. I think that's when we're the most successful. I think we're the best when we're playing with a chip on our shoulder.”

Home court advantage?

According to the Coyotes’ Twitter account on Wednesday, nearly 2,000 tickets were claimed by USD fans.

The school was also offering students a free ticket and bus ride down to Wichita for the game. After filling out a Google form, students received a mobile ticket through their email if they provided their email address and student ID number.

The Coyotes expect INTRUST Bank Arena to have many Coyote fans in the stands. The Coyotes are the closest team to Wichita, as the crow flies.

USD is 406 miles from Wichita, while Michigan is the farthest away team at 935.

The two teams in the other regional semifinal are Louisville (716) and Tennessee (848).

“I think the support is really kind of fun to be around,” Plitzuweit said. “It's great. Our pep band was practicing today outside of my window. I'm thinking, ‘This isn't a typical day before the game prep.’ That's kind of interesting. Tell the saxophones they've got to get a little bit better before the game. Their saxophones are my people. I played saxophone. We have extra saxophones that came on this trip so I was kind of happy to see that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.