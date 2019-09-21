GREELEY, Colo. - South Dakota limited Northern Colorado to 35 yards rushing and picked up its first win of the season 14-6 in a non-conference college football game played at Nottingham Field Saturday.
The Coyotes grabbed the lead for good on a 10-yard pass from Austin Simmons to Connor Herrmann midway through the second quarter that gave USD a 7-0 lead at the break and traded touchdowns in the second half to earn its first win after starting the season 0-3.
The Bears appeared to have tied things in the third quarter when Milo Hall carried the ball into the endzone from five yards out, but the point-after kick was blocked by South Dakota's Kameron Cline to preserve a narrow 7-6 lead.
The UNC scoring drive was the only real offensive thrust of the day for the hosts, with Northern Colorado traversing 80 yards in 10 plays. A personal foul after the first play of the series and a face mask infraction following a 17-yard pass from Jacob Knipp to Dontay Warren helped the Bears to get in position for the score.
South Dakota got a vital insurance touchdown on a drive that started late in the third quarter and ended on a 12-yard yard TD run by Ben Klett on a a third-and-two situation with 12:15 left in regulation. Simmons did most of the work on the final scoring drive, completing five passes for 38 yards while rushing three times for 21 yards.
The Bears got as close as the USD 21-yard line the next time they had the ball but a holding penalty pushed them back 10 yards and a sack of Knipp bu Stephen Hillis forced a UND punt.
The win was the first on the Bears' home field since 1988 for the Coyotes, who resumed the series with their former North Central Conference foe last season after an eight-yard break. USD owns a 21-15 lead in the series which is not scheduled to continue after this season.
South Dakota opens Missouri Valley Conference play next Saturday hosting Indiana State at 2 p.m. in the DakotaDome.