South Dakota eager to take on Oregon's size in NCAA women's tournament

The University of South Dakota women’s basketball team is faced with one key challenge at 9 p.m. Monday night on the north court of the AlamoDome: Oregon’s size.
The Ducks have several players who are taller than the Coyotes, but the Coyotes are eager to take on that challenge during the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
Oregon has four players over 6-foot-4, including 6-5 Nyara Sabally, who is the Ducks’ leading scorer at 12.6 points per game.
The Ducks also feature 6-7 center Sedona Prince (9.6 ppg), who has had eight games where she has scored in double figures. She did have an ankle injury earlier in the season, but since bouncing back, she scored a career-high 22 points against Oregon State in late February.
The Coyotes know they don’t match up all that well against the Ducks, but the Coyotes — led by coach Dawn Plitzuweit — are eager to find ways to limit opportunities in the paint.
“The great challenge we face is to keep them off the glass,” Plitzuweit said. “I think we do what we do. What we’ve done thus far has gotten us to this point. At the same time, we do have to tweak some things that we do to counter what Oregon offers. We have a draw that is a very big challenge.”
Talking about the social topics
The Ducks took to social media to express their displeasure at the differences in amenities between the men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis and the women’s tournament being held in Texas.
For example, Ducks guard Sedona Prince posted a video on TikTok early in the week, showing fans what the weight room looked like. On the men’s side, there were ballrooms full of free weights.
The women’s weight rooms were just spaces of dumbbells and yoga mats.
Then, a few players — not necessarily on Oregon’s roster — posted a side-by-side comparison of the “swag bags” that each student-athlete received. There was a noticeable difference there, too.
The NCAA later on Friday came out with a mea culpa, and by the beginning of the weekend, San Antonio-based ballrooms had similar equipment to what the men had in the Circle City.
The Coyotes were aware of what was happening, and even though they didn’t take to social media like Oregon players did, they were prepared.
They brought along some workout bands and weights of their own. They knew that there was no weight room access in the first two rounds, according to the NCAA manual given to teams early in the week.
“Our training staff took a look at what this might look like for us,” Plitzuweit said. “We’re really blessed to have some smart people around us. Our staff really overpacks. We tried to be prepared. It certainly is a challenge. It’s drawing national attention, and I think it’s good for the women’s game. It’s good that people are taking note of it.
“We have three expectations: Be your best, be thankful and enjoy the precious presence,” Plitzuweit said. “We have a program that we run outside of training basketball, and it’s called our Elevate program. Our mission is to educate ladies about issues outside of school and basketball.”
The Coyotes bring in female mentors to help out, and one of the common themes discussed is the challenges the players will face outside of the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex and Vermillion.
“This is something that is certainly unfortunate, but this will help grow our game in a new way,” Plitzuweit said. “In the day and age of social media, this has gained a lot of traction. It’s something that it’s unfortunate, but we’re not going to spend a lot of attention on that, because we have a lot of other things to focus on at this point and time. We keep focused on the task at hand. We don’t have time and attention to focus on those things, because we can’t control those things.”
Adapt, improvise and overcome
Plitzuweit likes having a detailed schedule any time the Coyotes are on the road. She likes to have days mapped out one or two in advance.
Not this time around.
Once the Coyotes arrived in San Antonio on Tuesday, that all changed. The Coyotes have had to take each day at a time, which has been an adjustment to the Coyotes coach.
For example, the Coyotes practiced for the first time on Thursday.
Before they could practice, they weren’t sure where they could warm up.
Sure enough, they figured out the logistics and Plitzuweit had Friday’s schedule planned before she met with the media at 9:30 that morning.
It’s been a battle to adapt to the bubble life at the NCAA tournament.
“Each day, you have your testing time,” Plitzuweit said. “It’s a lot more logistically challenging than anything we’ve seen. I think the girls are having fun. They found a way to approach everything with a good sense of humor and be easy-going. We can only take it inch by inch right now.”
Before the practices, the only time the Coyotes players saw their teammates was through virtual painting sessions, FaceTimes or when it was time to take a COVID-19 test.
Meals were brought to their doors, too.
“I thought it was going to be a lot worse,” Chloe Lamb said. “I thought it was going to be watching a whole lot of Netflix and taking a lot of naps. There wasn’t a whole lot of time for that, which was good.”
The players are taking it in stride.
“Now that we’re here, it doesn’t feel any different,” senior Hannah Sjerven said. “Practice was definitely the highlight of this trip, just feeling like our team again.”