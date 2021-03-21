South Dakota eager to take on Oregon's size in NCAA women's tournament

The Ducks took to social media to express their displeasure at the differences in amenities between the men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis and the women’s tournament being held in Texas.

For example, Ducks guard Sedona Prince posted a video on TikTok early in the week, showing fans what the weight room looked like. On the men’s side, there were ballrooms full of free weights.

The women’s weight rooms were just spaces of dumbbells and yoga mats.

Then, a few players — not necessarily on Oregon’s roster — posted a side-by-side comparison of the “swag bags” that each student-athlete received. There was a noticeable difference there, too.

The NCAA later on Friday came out with a mea culpa, and by the beginning of the weekend, San Antonio-based ballrooms had similar equipment to what the men had in the Circle City.

The Coyotes were aware of what was happening, and even though they didn’t take to social media like Oregon players did, they were prepared.

They brought along some workout bands and weights of their own. They knew that there was no weight room access in the first two rounds, according to the NCAA manual given to teams early in the week.