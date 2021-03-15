South Dakota earns 11th seed in NCAA tournament, faces Oregon in first round

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Before the day started, senior Chloe Lamb pointed out that there was some excitement in the air.

“Seeing your name up there is something that I will always remember,” Lamb said. “I’ve been thinking about it being the third year in a row, but each year has been completely different. Back two years ago with an at-large bid, we weren’t sure where we were going to be or if we were going to be in it. That’s exciting.

"Last year, of course, we don’t need to talk about that," Lamb added. "This year knowing we were going to be in there, we could’ve been the first team up there, or we could have been the last team up there. I had no idea. I was sitting on the edge of my seat.”

The players who were on the floor hugged each other, and tried to take in the moment as best they could, given what has happened the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was neat to experience a true Selection Monday,” Coyotes senior Hannah Sjerven said. “It’s exciting that we got a true Selection Monday, and even with COVID protocols, we got to have fans. The first time we went two years ago, I almost took the games for granted. This time going to it with a little bit more knowledge, there’s definitely more excitement going into these games.”