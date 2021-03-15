South Dakota earns 11th seed in NCAA tournament, faces Oregon in first round

Even though this is the third year in a row for the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team to make the NCAA tournament, the experience on Monday felt different.
The Coyotes saw their name beside the No. 11 seed in the NCAA women’s tournament, and they’ll play at 9 p.m. Monday against No. 6 Oregon.
“This is certainly an exciting night for our program,” Coyotes coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Our players are really excited. It was important for us to keep this as normal as we possibly can while trying to keep everyone safe. It was really a lot of fun. For our young ladies to be out with their fans is something special.”
When the Coyotes’ name was announced during the ESPN special, the Coyotes — along with a few fans at Sanford Coyote Sports Center — were completely surprised. They didn’t know when their name was going to be called, and they waited until the fourth and final region was announced.
Two years ago, the bracket was leaked to the public before the formal announcement, and the Coyotes knew that they were playing Clemson even before the TV show came on.
There were no spoilers this time around.
Just happiness, gratefulness and excitement to get down to San Antonio, Texas. The entire NCAA Tournament will be held in the San Antonio area.
Before the day started, senior Chloe Lamb pointed out that there was some excitement in the air.
“Seeing your name up there is something that I will always remember,” Lamb said. “I’ve been thinking about it being the third year in a row, but each year has been completely different. Back two years ago with an at-large bid, we weren’t sure where we were going to be or if we were going to be in it. That’s exciting.
"Last year, of course, we don’t need to talk about that," Lamb added. "This year knowing we were going to be in there, we could’ve been the first team up there, or we could have been the last team up there. I had no idea. I was sitting on the edge of my seat.”
The players who were on the floor hugged each other, and tried to take in the moment as best they could, given what has happened the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was neat to experience a true Selection Monday,” Coyotes senior Hannah Sjerven said. “It’s exciting that we got a true Selection Monday, and even with COVID protocols, we got to have fans. The first time we went two years ago, I almost took the games for granted. This time going to it with a little bit more knowledge, there’s definitely more excitement going into these games.”
This is the fourth time that the Coyotes have qualified for the NCAA tournament since being eligible for the Division I tournament.
“To be able to get there is really hard to do,” Plitzuweit said. “The players care a great deal and they want to do great things. They put themselves in the positions to be here, and now they we have our work cut out for us. We’re playing against a program that speaks for itself.”
Fortunately for the Coyotes, Sabrina Ionescu isn’t with the Ducks anymore.
She’s in the WNBA, but that doesn’t mean Oregon has some good players on its roster right now.
The Ducks received an at-large bid coming from the Pac-12 Conference.
The Ducks went 13-8 during the season, and lost back-to-back games to Oregon State to end the season.
Oregon started out the season with an 8-0 record, then lost two straight games to ranked UCLA and Stanford.
The Ducks had five players on the preseason Pac-12 list. Boley is a 6-foot-2 senior from Kentucky, and she’s been the team’s second-leading scorer. Boley has averaged 10.3 points per game.
Nyara Sabally wasn’t on that preseason Pac-12 list, but she has led the Ducks with 12.5 ppg. Sabally is a 6-5 forward from Germany, and she has made 53 percent of her shots.
The Coyotes — especially Sjerven — haven’t necessarily dealt with size like the Ducks have on their roster.
Oregon has eight ladies above 6 feet tall, and its tallest student-athlete is 6-7 redshirt sophomore Sedona Prince from Liberty Hill, Texas.
“Once again, I trust Coach (Plitzuweit), and I’m sure she’ll watch a lot of film tonight,” Sjerven said. “She does a good job preparing us when we have an interesting matchup. I don’t know a lot about Oregon this year, but I trust her to figure it out for us and to be ready for practice tomorrow. It’ll be exciting to see what she has prepared for us.”
This is only the second time USD and Oregon have met. The previous meeting came in the 2016 women’s NIT semifinals, which the Coyotes won 88-54.