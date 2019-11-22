South Dakota football closes out the season against South Dakota State

VERMILLION, S.D. – The football season hasn’t gone the way the South Dakota Coyotes would have liked, but a win over in-state rival South Dakota State on Saturday would reduce a bit of the sting.
The Coyotes, 4-7 overall and 3-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, close the season at home against South Dakota State (8-3, 5-2) at 2 p.m. at the DakotaDome.
“Having a rivalry game at the end of the year is kind of a bowl game type of atmosphere,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “For our guys, it’s an opportunity to put together a great performance to close out not just the season, but for a handful of our guys, their careers.”
That includes quarterback Austin Simmons and All-America defensive end Darin Greenfield, who will play their final games in a South Dakota uniform.
Simmons has been the Valley’s top passer all season and needs just six yards to move into second place on the school’s all-time passing yardage list. Simmons took over after All-American Chris Streveler graduated and although the team didn’t enjoy the success it did with Streveler, Simmons has had an outstanding career.
Greenfield, a Sheldon, Iowa, product, is already USD’s all-time leader in tackles for loss and needs three sacks to tie the school sack record of 27.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s a small group of seniors but at the same time a group that has some good personality in it,” Nielson said. “A guy like Darin Greenfield and Austin Simmons, who have been significant names over the course of their careers here. We’ll want those guys to go out in the best way possible.”
That would mean a win over the Jackrabbits, which is a difficult proposition indeed. No. 5 SDSU will more than likely secure an FCS playoff berth with a victory and looked impressive in a 38-7 win over UNI in a battle of top-10 teams last week.
The Jackrabbit defense, led by All-American linebacker Christian Rozeboom from Sioux Center, Iowa, ranks fifth against the run nationally, fifth against the pass and eighth overall. More than half of their foes have been held to 14 points or fewer.
SDSU has been without starting quarterback J’Bore Gibbs for four weeks because of an injury and played most of last week without its top two running backs.
South Dakota has had a roller-coaster type season, losing its first three games, then winning three in a row and losing three straight again.
“What’s been disappointing is losing a couple games where we had leads late in the game in games that we certainly could have put in the win column,” Nielson said. “We’ve not been a consistent football team, we’ve been too up and down. In this conference you have to play highly consistent high level football and we didn’t do that through the course of the season.”
The game is sold out and SDSU is looking for its 10th straight win in the series, dating back to 2001. USD is coming off a 49-14 loss to top-ranked North Dakota State where its offense had trouble doing much at all.