South Dakota football closes out the season against South Dakota State

That would mean a win over the Jackrabbits, which is a difficult proposition indeed. No. 5 SDSU will more than likely secure an FCS playoff berth with a victory and looked impressive in a 38-7 win over UNI in a battle of top-10 teams last week.

The Jackrabbit defense, led by All-American linebacker Christian Rozeboom from Sioux Center, Iowa, ranks fifth against the run nationally, fifth against the pass and eighth overall. More than half of their foes have been held to 14 points or fewer.

SDSU has been without starting quarterback J’Bore Gibbs for four weeks because of an injury and played most of last week without its top two running backs.

South Dakota has had a roller-coaster type season, losing its first three games, then winning three in a row and losing three straight again.

“What’s been disappointing is losing a couple games where we had leads late in the game in games that we certainly could have put in the win column,” Nielson said. “We’ve not been a consistent football team, we’ve been too up and down. In this conference you have to play highly consistent high level football and we didn’t do that through the course of the season.”

The game is sold out and SDSU is looking for its 10th straight win in the series, dating back to 2001. USD is coming off a 49-14 loss to top-ranked North Dakota State where its offense had trouble doing much at all.

