VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota went into its football season opener focused on containing a strong Montana running game.
The Coyotes accomplished that goal, but couldn’t slow down quarterback Dalton Sneed, who passed for a career-high 430 yards to lead the Grizzlies to a 31-17 victory Saturday at the DakotaDome.
South Dakota had won 16 consecutive home openers since 2002. However, it was starting the season at home for the first time since 2013.
Sneed completed 37 of 52 passes for three touchdowns, utilizing a talented receiving tandem of Samuel Akem and Samori Toure, who combined for 18 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns.
Akem, a returning All-Big Sky Conference performer, had nine receptions for a career-high 158 yards and a score. Toure also reached a career high with 142 yards on nine catches, including one for a touchdown.
Montana, ranked No. 25 in the FCS preseason poll, was 10-for-16 on third-down conversions. USD, on the other hand, was just 2 of 10.
"I'm not just disappointing that we lost the game, I'm disappointed, I think, because we certainly are capable of playing much better than what we did," said USD head coach Bob Nielson. "Their quarterback is an outstanding player, and he certainly showed that today.
"It's kind of interesting because we went into the game saying that we have to stop the running game, and the quarterback run game, which we did a great job on. But unfortunately, they took it to us through the air."
Montana took advantage of several missed tackles after he completed short passes to the edges. When he wasn’t doing that, he looked downfield to his two main targets. Toure caught a 16-yard pass for the game’s first touchdown with 8:30 left in the first half while Akem beat his defender on one-on-one coverage for a 43-yard score that extended the lead to 24-10 early in the third quarter.
“They made some adjustments to find soft spots in our zone a little bit,” USD junior linebacker Jack Cochrane said. “But at the end of the day if we come up and make tackles. All across the board there were opportunities for plays that could have flipped the score around. They made their adjustments, props to them, but at the end of the day the story was about us not executing the way we’re capable of.”
Redshirt sophomore Kody Case tied USD’s single-game receiving record with 11 catches totaling a career-high 144 yards. Case hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from Austin Simmons, who completed 23 of 33 for 246 yards.
However, the Coyotes had to settle for a field goal after first-and-goal from the 2-yard line early in the second quarter. And, two of its four second-half drives stalled inside the Montana 30, including a couple of 4th-and-goal situations.
“We came out pretty slow but in the second half figured out what they were doing and got into a rhythm that way,” Case said. “We didn’t really see anything different than what we were coached up, we just needed to execute better.”
Case, a former Southern Calhoun prep standout, has been saddled with injuries his first two seasons.
“It’s definitely fun to play football healthy,” Case said. “But at the end of the day we just have to do better as a team and take away what we did wrong, fix it and be prepared for next week.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Coyotes had to settle for Lorber’s 20-yard field goal to take their only lead of the game. Sneed’s 2-yard touchdown run made it 14-3 before Case hauled in a 3-yard scoring strike with just 45 seconds left in the half.
That, though, left Sneed enough time to move his team downfield for a 43-yard Brandon Purdy field goal with one second left, giving the Grizzlies a 17-10 lead at the midway point.
Montana scored first in the second half on Akem’s long reception, but the Coyotes answered with a 7-play, 67-yard drive capped by a 9-yard Case touchdown catch.
That pulled USD within seven points, but once again it couldn’t stop the Montana offense.
The Griz went 65 yards in 10 plays, their fifth consecutive scoring drive. They overcame a holding penalty as Sneed completed 7 of 8 passes for 60 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown throw to Marcus Knight with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter.
Cochrane intercepted a pass in the end zone early in the fourth quarter to snap the Grizzlies’ scoring streak. USD quickly moved into Montana territory, but misfired on 4th-and-2.
Mark Collins Jr. also had an interception for the Coyotes, setting up Lorber’s field goal, but left the game because of a leg injury in the first half.
The assignment gets even tougher Saturday as the Coyotes travel to face nationally fourth-ranked Oklahoma for a 6 p.m. tilt in Norman, Oklahoma.