South Dakota football makes quick turnaround with Thursday game against North Dakota

Carson Camp, another true freshman, made his first collegiate start at quarterback. Playing in his hometown, just a couple of miles from where he went to high school, Camp passed for 221 yards, ran for 20 and accounted for all three of USD’s touchdowns.

“I thought he played well, he’ll play better each week,” Nielson said. “It’s a pretty rare situation when a kid starts his first college game on the road in his hometown. I was really impressed with how poised he played. He missed a few throws early he would like to have back, but created some offense when we needed him to do that.”

Camp was the first freshman to start a game for the Coyotes since 1999.

“It was definitely an experience. I soaked it all in, especially being in the hometown. That was a key thing in my mind was getting a win back home. But the speed of the game was really fast, and I expected that, but after a few series I got settled in,” Camp said.

"The second quarter was when we started expanding the ball down the field and that got me more comfortable."