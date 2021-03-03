South Dakota football makes quick turnaround with Thursday game against North Dakota

The University of South Dakota football team had little time to rest on its laurels after opening its 2021 football season with a 27-20 victory at Illinois State.
Yes, the come-from-behind win vaulted the Coyotes into the No. 20 spot in the FCS rankings, but they have a quick turnaround this week, traveling to Grand Forks, N.D. for a Thursday contest against No. 4 North Dakota.
It’s the first time back in the national rankings for USD since 2018 and it took a rally from a 17-0 deficit to come away with the win over the seventh-ranked Redbirds.
Defense played a major role, forcing seven turnovers that the Coyotes turned into 24 points.
“We really felt that the defense had vastly improved from a year ago and they showed that on Saturday,” South Dakota Coach Bob Nielson said. “There were a couple plays we would like to have back that set up 10 of their 17 points in the first half, but we really did a good job against the run, which you have to against Illinois State.
“We talk about the importance of turnovers in winning football games. But I don’t think anybody would have gone in thinking we were going to force seven turnovers. We did a good job stripping the football in a couple of situations. We needed a change in momentum and turnovers did that for us.”
The Coyotes had four interceptions, two by true freshman Myles Harden, and recovered three fumbles. They sacked the quarterback five times, including a couple of strip sacks.
Carson Camp, another true freshman, made his first collegiate start at quarterback. Playing in his hometown, just a couple of miles from where he went to high school, Camp passed for 221 yards, ran for 20 and accounted for all three of USD’s touchdowns.
“I thought he played well, he’ll play better each week,” Nielson said. “It’s a pretty rare situation when a kid starts his first college game on the road in his hometown. I was really impressed with how poised he played. He missed a few throws early he would like to have back, but created some offense when we needed him to do that.”
Camp was the first freshman to start a game for the Coyotes since 1999.
“It was definitely an experience. I soaked it all in, especially being in the hometown. That was a key thing in my mind was getting a win back home. But the speed of the game was really fast, and I expected that, but after a few series I got settled in,” Camp said.
"The second quarter was when we started expanding the ball down the field and that got me more comfortable."
After spotting Illinois State a 17-0 lead six minutes into the second quarter, the Coyotes roared back to tie it by halftime, thanks mainly to five consecutive turnovers. They wound up taking the lead for good on a third-quarter touchdown, but it took an interception in the end zone by Elijah Reed to seal the victory.
Now, it’s off to North Dakota where the Coyotes will attempt to snap a 13-game losing streak in games played in Grand Forks.
“I have great respect for Bubba Schweigert and what his teams have accomplished, going way back,” Nielson said. “His teams play exceptionally hard and never beat themselves. They’re fundamentally sound and take pride in little things like turnover margin.
“It’s going to be a game where we’re going to have to play better than we did at Illinois State. Even though we won, there were areas we weren’t happy with in terms of execution both offensively and defensively.”
North Dakota has started its season with top-25 wins at Southern Illinois (44-21) and at home against South Dakota State (28-17) to climb to its highest ranking at the FCS level.
The Fighting Hawks are in their first season in the Missouri Valley Football Conference after leaving the Big Sky and two seasons as an independent.
Offensive lineman Mason Scheidigger, a senior from Newell-Fonda High School, was a late scratch at Illinois State and snapped a streak of 36 consecutive starts. He has been cleared to play this week.
Punter Brady Schutt earned MVFC special teams player of the week honors. The MOC-Floyd Valley product averaged 45.6 yards on seven kicks, pinned two inside the 20-yard line and had three punts of over 50 yards.