South Dakota football national signing day: Coyotes bring in largest early signing class

Vincent Starling will join his older brother, redshirt freshman Jakari Starling, as a member of the USD linebacking corps.

The list includes four in-state players, including 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end Zach Witte from Sioux Falls Christian and Kayden Verley from Canton. Witte played on back-to-back Class 11B state championship teams, while Verley led Canton to the 11A title last fall.

Of course, a number of these players will redshirt and hope to contribute in the future, but there are some who could make an immediate impact.

“We think we have some guys who will come in here and hit the ground running for sure,” Nielson said. “Over the course of the summer and fall camp we’ll get a better idea of those that are able to compete early on. As we’ve found the last couple of years we’ve always seemed to have had a freshman or two who have made an immediate impact and with the four-game redshirt rule a number that have found their way onto the field.”

Overall, Nielson is pleased with his latest list of signees.

“I think our staff did a great job of not just identifying talented athletes but the right kind of young men that are going to help us take the next step forward as a program,” Nielson said. “With this group on board with the great core of returners we’re really excited about the future.”

