South Dakota football national signing day: Coyotes bring in largest early signing class

VERMILLION, S.D. – One of the largest hauls ever in an early signing period has left University of South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson nearly complete on his 2020 recruiting class.
The Coyotes signed 20 players to national letters of intent on Wednesday. In addition, Nielson said that seven others have accepted offers of admission and plan to join the program.
“Unlike the last couple years we’re much closer to being completely done,” Nielson said. “This is the largest group we’ve ever signed early and as a result there may be one or two additional signees in February but for the most part our 2020 class is pretty complete.”
It is certainly a well-balanced class with 14 offensive and 13 defensive players arriving from 13 different states.
“I think it’s a really good and balanced recruiting class,” Nielson said. “We have guys on all three levels of defense and every position group offensively, so we certainly feel it’s a class that adds quality and depth throughout our program.”
USD loses just nine seniors to graduation from a team that won two of its final three games, including its first win over in-state rival South Dakota State since 2000, 24-21, in the season finale.
This group features six defensive backs and five offensive linemen, along with four linebackers.
“The defensive backfield is one area we wanted to make sure we addressed some of the numbers, particularly at the safety position,” Nielson said. “We feel we have players at all those position groups that have a chance to contribute early on in their time here at USD.”
One key performer who will need to be replaced is quarterback Austin Simmons, a three-year starter who became of the most prolific players at his position in school history.
Junior Tyler Tsagalis and sophomores Jakob Parks and Devon Moore will be holdovers next season and the Coyotes brought in Carson Camp, a 6-3, 215-pound dual threat quarterback from Bloomington, Illinois.
“He’s a very successful high school quarterback from the state of Illinois, a guy that is very mature,” Nielson said. “We’re excited about getting him in here and having him compete with our returning guys.”
The only signee from Iowa is Cade Parker, a 220-pound linebacker from Cedar Rapids Kennedy. USD, though, has had a history of success with players from that part of the state, especially at linebacker.
Speaking of linebacker, Vincent Starling, a 6-3, 215-pounder from Riviera Beach, Florida (Palm Beach Lakes High School), is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
He spurned offers from at least 13 other schools, including Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska and Pittsburgh to sign with South Dakota.
Vincent Starling will join his older brother, redshirt freshman Jakari Starling, as a member of the USD linebacking corps.
The list includes four in-state players, including 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end Zach Witte from Sioux Falls Christian and Kayden Verley from Canton. Witte played on back-to-back Class 11B state championship teams, while Verley led Canton to the 11A title last fall.
Of course, a number of these players will redshirt and hope to contribute in the future, but there are some who could make an immediate impact.
“We think we have some guys who will come in here and hit the ground running for sure,” Nielson said. “Over the course of the summer and fall camp we’ll get a better idea of those that are able to compete early on. As we’ve found the last couple of years we’ve always seemed to have had a freshman or two who have made an immediate impact and with the four-game redshirt rule a number that have found their way onto the field.”
Overall, Nielson is pleased with his latest list of signees.
“I think our staff did a great job of not just identifying talented athletes but the right kind of young men that are going to help us take the next step forward as a program,” Nielson said. “With this group on board with the great core of returners we’re really excited about the future.”