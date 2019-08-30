VERMILLION, S.D. — No matter how long you’ve been coaching, opening day is always a special occasion.
Just ask University of South Dakota’s Bob Nielson, who will be coaching his 26th season college football opener on Saturday when the Coyotes entertain Montana.
“Season openers are about getting your team ready, putting the emphasis on eliminating mistakes and always a little bit about a gauge of where you’re at as a football team,” Nielson said. “Certainly with an opponent the quality of Montana you’re going to get a really good gauge because they’re one of the best teams in FCS football.”
The Griz, ranked No. 25 in the preseason Football Championship Subdivision poll, invade the DakotaDome for a 2 p.m. tilt. It’s the first time USD has opened the season at home since 2013.
A couple of things Nielson and his staff will be keeping a close eye on are how a young offensive line and newly instituted defense defense performs.
Right guard Mason Scheidegger — a former Newell-Fonda prep standout — is the only returning starter listed on the depth chart and the Coyotes are unveiling a “positionless” defense with new coordinator Travis Johansen that utilizes mostly a 3-4 look.
“One of the keys to this game is being consistent offensively,” Nielson said. “We have to move the ball against a very experienced defensive crew and put points on the board. A lot of that is built around the ability to stay on schedule for us.
“We’ve got to be able to protect the quarterback and run the ball with greater efficiency than we did a year ago. One of our problems during the course of the season is we didn’t run the ball in some games and ran the ball better in some so we have to be more consistent in that regard.”
The versatile 6-5, 330-pound Scheidegger has started all 24 games since the 2017 season and has played all five positions in that span. Among the new group of starters on the offensive line is converted tight end Alex Jensen at left tackle and redshirt freshmen Kian Rexroat-Potts (center) and Isaac Erbes (right tackle).
A bright spot is the return of fifth-year quarterback Austin Simmons, who led the Missouri Valley Football Conference and ranked fourth nationally with 3,124 passing yards last season.
Simmons returns nine of his top 10 receivers including Dakarai Allen, a second-team all-league pick who led the team with 48 catches for 703 yards and five touchdowns.
Junior Kai Henry rushed for 336 yards and four touchdowns in the last four games last season and has over 1,100 yards and 13 scores in two seasons.
“From a defensive standpoint, we have to do a better job of rush defense,” Nielson said. “That was an Achilles heel for us a year ago, we had a hard time getting teams off the field. This is a team that’s going to test us in that regard with a dual threat quarterback that adds an element to their running game.”
Sheldon, Iowa, product Darin Greenfield has been nothing short of fantastic at defensive end, earning All-America and All-MVFC honors each of the last two seasons. He played through injury to rack up 6.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss last season.
He is part of a defensive line that features four seniors with plenty of starting experience, including Jacob Headlee, who started all 11 games last fall. Junior middle linebacker Jack Cochrane finished second on the team in tackles and has 90 for his career.
An experienced defensive backfield includes cornerback Mark Collins Jr., who led the nation in passes defended despite missing the final four games because of an injury. Safety Phillip Powell’s season was also cut short with an injury and Elijah Reed stepped into a starting role and was the team’s second-leading tackler from games 5-11. Cameron Tisdale was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team in 2018.
“I think our guys are very confident (in the new defensive scheme) now and you add in 20 practices and preseason camp where we get a chance to not only work the base game but situations,” Nielson said. “Now as we adapt that specific game plan you want your guys to go out and play fast and in my opinion we’re ready to do that.”
Montana was one yard away from a playoff berth last season but a fumble in the closing seconds against rival Montana State foiled its hopes. The Griz return their entire offense and eight defensive starters.
Senior quarterback Dalton Sneed is the 2018 Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year. Sneed passed for 2,723 yards and rushed for 675 while combining for 28 touchdowns. Preseason All-American receiver Sammy Akem caught 59 passes for 879 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Consistency, Nielson said, will be the key for his Coyotes.
“We have to find ways to move the football with consistency and that means we have to be balanced,” Nielson said. “Defensively, we have to be good against the run, get them uncomfortable and out of rhythm and force them to do some things they don’t necessarily want them to do. Be versatile enough in our package so that we can create some confusion.”
South Dakota has won 16 consecutive home openers since 2003, but this is only the second time since 2010 that it has started the season at home.