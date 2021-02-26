South Dakota football opens spring season at Illinois State

VERMILLION, S.D. — Spring football has taken on a whole new meaning for the University of South Dakota.
Normally, the Coyotes would be practicing in anticipation of the annual spring scrimmage, then packing it up until the fall season.
However, because of the pandemic, the Missouri Valley Football Conference decided to switch its fall season to the spring in 2021.
Therefore, USD and the rest of the league is in full go for an eight-game season, which begins for the Coyotes on Saturday at Illinois State.
“Honestly, it’s been strange,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “Everything from telling our guys that the season was cancelled in the fall to having to deal with all of the protocols to get to this point, to now playing in the spring.
“It’s a different thing that I hope for college football’s sake, we don’t have to experience again.”
COVID-19 concerns already postponed the scheduled season opener on Feb. 20 at home against Western Illinois. That has been switched to April 17.
Saturday’s contest against the Redbirds will kick off at noon in Normal, Illinois.
It’s been a long time since South Dakota last played a football game. The Coyotes beat arch-rival South Dakota State 24-21 in the 2019 season finale.
That was the last game for Austin Simmons at quarterback. Simmons put together two outstanding seasons as a starter and left a big hole for Nielson and his staff to fill.
So, that’s been the main topic of conversation this spring. Who will take over the starting QB reins?
“We’ve got it narrowed down and we’ll make that decision at the end of the week,” Nielson said in an interview earlier this week. “A couple of guys have taken the majority of reps in practice and we feel real good about where we’re at. That position group has been great in supporting each other understanding that one of them is going to end up being the starter and the other guys are going to have to be ready to go.”
The three players who have taken the majority of the snaps in practice are freshman Carson Camp, fifth-year senior Tyler Tsagalis and junior Jakob Parks.
Whomever ultimately wins the job will be surrounded by returning starters at every offensive position. That includes pre-season All-MVFC picks Kai Henry (running back), Caleb Vander Esch (wide receiver) and Brett Samson (tight end). All five starters also return on the offensive line.
Linebacker Jack Cochrane, a second-team all-league pick in 2019, leads the defensive returnees. The linebacking corps is deep and talented, while several experienced linemen and safeties also return.
“We have experience back at every position offensively, which helps when you’re transitioning to a quarterback that’s going to be making his first career start,” Nielson said. “Defensively, we have experience at every level. That group has done a good job of demonstrating improvement over the pre-season period. We feel like we have a little more depth there than we have in the past, which we feel is very important, particularly on the defensive side of the football.”
Punter Brady Schutt, a product of MOC-Floyd Valley High School, is a pre-season all-conference pick. Mason Lorber was the most accurate kicker in the Valley in 2019, while Dalton Godfrey enters his third season as the long snapper.
Illinois State was an FCS quarterfinalist in 2019, but running back James Robinson is now playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL. Moreover, quarterback Brady Davis decided to give up football and the defense lost its top six tacklers.
Despite that, the Redbirds are ranked as high as No. 7 in one pre-season poll.
“They’re a team that returns a lot of experience,” Nielson said. “They play physical, ball-control football and pride themselves on being good on the offensive and defensive fronts and return a lot of people on both sides of the football.
“They’ll have some new players in key positions, but they’re always fundamentally sound and extremely well-coached. A team that won’t beat themselves. We’re going to have to play a very disciplined brand of football and minimize our mistakes and play close to the vest.”