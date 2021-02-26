South Dakota football opens spring season at Illinois State

“We have experience back at every position offensively, which helps when you’re transitioning to a quarterback that’s going to be making his first career start,” Nielson said. “Defensively, we have experience at every level. That group has done a good job of demonstrating improvement over the pre-season period. We feel like we have a little more depth there than we have in the past, which we feel is very important, particularly on the defensive side of the football.”

Punter Brady Schutt, a product of MOC-Floyd Valley High School, is a pre-season all-conference pick. Mason Lorber was the most accurate kicker in the Valley in 2019, while Dalton Godfrey enters his third season as the long snapper.

Illinois State was an FCS quarterfinalist in 2019, but running back James Robinson is now playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL. Moreover, quarterback Brady Davis decided to give up football and the defense lost its top six tacklers.

Despite that, the Redbirds are ranked as high as No. 7 in one pre-season poll.

“They’re a team that returns a lot of experience,” Nielson said. “They play physical, ball-control football and pride themselves on being good on the offensive and defensive fronts and return a lot of people on both sides of the football.

“They’ll have some new players in key positions, but they’re always fundamentally sound and extremely well-coached. A team that won’t beat themselves. We’re going to have to play a very disciplined brand of football and minimize our mistakes and play close to the vest.”

