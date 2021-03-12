South Dakota football prepares to play football home opener in renovated DakotaDome

VERMILLION, S.D. -- It’s finally time for the University of South Dakota to show off the newly renovated DakotaDome.
The Coyotes play their football home opener Saturday at 1 p.m. against Missouri State.
A $26 million renovation to the west side of USD’s longtime home began in 2019 and took 18 months to complete.
In addition to two new entrances, modern concourse and seating along the west side, the renovation also included a football locker room, players lounge and new lighting and sound systems.
This will all be on display as the Coyotes (1-1) try to bounce back from a 21-10 loss at North Dakota last Thursday. USD is the only Missouri Valley Football Conference team which hasn’t played a home game yet this season.
Despite the loss, South Dakota remained in the FCS top 25, holding down the No. 21 spot in this week’s rankings. The Coyotes opened their season with a 27-20 win at then No. 7 Illinois State on Saturday, Feb. 27, then had a quick turnaround, playing in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Thursday, March 4.
“It continues to be strange weeks,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. “You go from an extremely short week to having a couple of extra days and add to that, it is spring break. Some of it is the spring schedule and some of it the uniqueness of how our first three weeks have started, it that you haven’t gotten into any kind of a regular sequence.”
Although Missouri State (1-4) isn’t ranked, the Coyotes’ last three games have been against ranked foes and they’ve won two of those.
Carson Camp, who became the first true freshman since 1999 to start a game two weeks ago, continues to progress. Camp has seemingly been under pressure each of the first two games.
“We have to play better up front and that group is capable of doing that,” Nielson said. “We’ve played a couple of teams that have really good defensive fronts, but that’s an area we have got to improve.”
Running back Kai Henry became the 14th player in program history to rush for 2,000 yards. The Coyote defense has forced nine turnovers in its first two contests.
Missouri State played Oklahoma and two games against Central Arkansas in the fall, then have split this spring, defeating Western Illinois and losing to North Dakota State.
Bobby Petrino was named the Bears’ head coach in January of 2020. Petrino served two stints as head coach at Louisville and was also head coach at Arkansas and Western Kentucky.
He spent 14 seasons at the FBS level, guiding his teams to 11 bowl appearances and had seven teams ranked at season’s end.
“He has a specific style he likes, which includes a dual-threat quarterback and they have a young guy playing there that represents that,” Nielson said. “They’ve got some experienced skill players, so they have a lot of talent and do things that stress you with multiple formation looks. We’ll have to be well-prepared defensively and execute at a high level.”
Sophomore Jaden Johnson, a transfer from Southern Mississippi, has averaged 158 yards with one touchdown pass through five games for the Bears.
USD was to have played its home opener on Feb. 19 against Western Illinois, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19.
“Our guys are excited to play at home,” Nielson said. “With the renovation, we’ve created a really unique and in my opinion one of the best, if not the best, indoor stadium environments in FCS football.
“Even though we’re not going to be able to fill it up, we’re going to have a loud crowd that’s excited to be able to have the opportunity to have a home game.”
The Coyotes have won the last two meetings with Missouri State, including a 45-10 victory at Springfield, Missouri, in 2019.