South Dakota football prepares to play football home opener in renovated DakotaDome

Although Missouri State (1-4) isn’t ranked, the Coyotes’ last three games have been against ranked foes and they’ve won two of those.

Carson Camp, who became the first true freshman since 1999 to start a game two weeks ago, continues to progress. Camp has seemingly been under pressure each of the first two games.

“We have to play better up front and that group is capable of doing that,” Nielson said. “We’ve played a couple of teams that have really good defensive fronts, but that’s an area we have got to improve.”

Running back Kai Henry became the 14th player in program history to rush for 2,000 yards. The Coyote defense has forced nine turnovers in its first two contests.

Missouri State played Oklahoma and two games against Central Arkansas in the fall, then have split this spring, defeating Western Illinois and losing to North Dakota State.

Bobby Petrino was named the Bears’ head coach in January of 2020. Petrino served two stints as head coach at Louisville and was also head coach at Arkansas and Western Kentucky.

He spent 14 seasons at the FBS level, guiding his teams to 11 bowl appearances and had seven teams ranked at season’s end.