South Dakota football reflects on recent cancellations

“This season, whether you’ve played every game or not, has been weird,” Nielson said. “It’s not been the same for our kids and I don’t think any coach around the country would tell you that. Playing in front of minimal crowds is not the way college football was designed to be played. Games your parents can’t even come to games on the road because they can’t get tickets. The situations where you’re going through all the testing protocol just to be able to practice and play.

“Then you add to that the frustrations of games getting taken away. At the same time, you look at those four games and say those were four bonus games that every one of our guys got.

“The one statement we as Missouri Valley coaches talked about at the very beginning of the spring. Understanding the schedule was going to be different and there would be a lot of challenges. Whatever we do in the spring we don’t want it to impact our ability to put our best team forward in the fall.

“Based on where we’re at with vaccination trends, particularly in our state of South Dakota, I firmly believe we have a very high likelihood of the fall of 2021 being the way the fall should be with big crowds and hopefully the testing protocols will be done by then and it’s going to feel like college football.”

South Dakota has an 11-game schedule set for the fall, beginning at Kansas on Sept. 4. The home opener is Sept. 11 against Northern Arizona.

