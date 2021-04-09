South Dakota football reflects on recent cancellations

VERMILLION, S.D. — In a normal year, the state of South Dakota would have been buzzing this week in anticipation of the annual football game between South Dakota and South Dakota State.
However, it’s been far from normal and the USD program has felt the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic possibly more than any other in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Because of COVID-19 protocols involving USD’s Tier I personnel, not only was the game against South Dakota State in Brookings cancelled, but also the remainder of the spring season.
South Dakota wound up playing just four games. Contests against North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and SDSU were cancelled and Western Illinois decided to opt out of its remaining games.
Western Illinois was originally scheduled to be USD’s opponent in a season opener, but the game was pushed back to April 17 because of COVID-19 issues.
There was some talk of South Dakota possibly trying to seek a replacement game for Western Illinois, but athletic director David Herbster said on Tuesday that was no longer in the cards.
“We all knew this was going to be a different kind of season, but as we moved forward and games were canceled due to COVID-19, it became apparent that what our team needed was a degree of certainty moving forward," Herbster said. "After the SDSU game being canceled and Western opting out, the only certainty we could offer our program at this time is the upcoming fall season."
It’s been a tough and trying spring for USD Coach Bob Nielson and his team. The Coyotes won their season opener at Illinois State, but lost susequent games to North Dakota, Missouri State and Youngstown State.
“None of these decisions are easy and none of the emotions you have to deal with are easy,” Nielson said. “The hard thing about having to deal with COVID is the fact that it impacts you in most cases significantly for more than a week in regards to the requirements and the things you have to do to meet those requirements.
“I don’t want to say our players weren’t surprised, but they knew full well what we were dealing with over the weekend and the likelihood the game this week would not be played.”
Nielson said there was another positive test within the program this week, which led to the cancellation of the SDSU game.
“There’s obviously a lot of disappointment when you look at the fact that our schedule was impacted to a greater extent more than anybody else’s in the league,” Nielson said. “The opening week our game gets postponed and we’ve had three weeks in a row now where our games have been cancelled. It’s been tough on our guys.”
Nielson said he’s spent a couple of sleepless nights thinking about how all of this has affected his players.
“This season, whether you’ve played every game or not, has been weird,” Nielson said. “It’s not been the same for our kids and I don’t think any coach around the country would tell you that. Playing in front of minimal crowds is not the way college football was designed to be played. Games your parents can’t even come to games on the road because they can’t get tickets. The situations where you’re going through all the testing protocol just to be able to practice and play.
“Then you add to that the frustrations of games getting taken away. At the same time, you look at those four games and say those were four bonus games that every one of our guys got.
“The one statement we as Missouri Valley coaches talked about at the very beginning of the spring. Understanding the schedule was going to be different and there would be a lot of challenges. Whatever we do in the spring we don’t want it to impact our ability to put our best team forward in the fall.
“Based on where we’re at with vaccination trends, particularly in our state of South Dakota, I firmly believe we have a very high likelihood of the fall of 2021 being the way the fall should be with big crowds and hopefully the testing protocols will be done by then and it’s going to feel like college football.”
South Dakota has an 11-game schedule set for the fall, beginning at Kansas on Sept. 4. The home opener is Sept. 11 against Northern Arizona.