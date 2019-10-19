CEDAR FALLS — Isaiah Weston was unstoppable. The defense made big plays when it needed.
The effort added up to a bounce back win No. 14 Northern Iowa needed.
Weston hauled in four passes for 189 yards and three touchdown passes as the Panthers rallied for a 42-27 victory over South Dakota Saturday at the UNI-Dome on Family Weekend.
A week after stumbling at No. 1 North Dakota State, the Panthers shook off some early miscues and exploded out of the second half gates to improve to 4-3 overall, and 2-1 in Missouri Valley Football Conference action.
Weston caught touchdown passes of 8, 65 and 54, and had a first-half reception of 62 yards as he exploited man coverage time and time again for the Panthers. Tyler Hoosman added 111 rushing yards and two scores as part of a 204-yard rushing day.
Additionally, UNI's defense forced six South Dakota turnovers while handing the Coyotes (3-4, 2-1) their first MVFC loss.
Weston's 65-yard touchdown catch on UNI's fourth play of the third quarter put the Panthers head for good, 28-24, after UNI trailed at halftime.
The first half was absolutely crazy.
You have free articles remaining.
The Coyotes turned great field position into 14 points.
USD jumped out to a 7-0 lead after recovering a Panther fumble at the UNI 27, and a 21-14 lead when a short punt and nice return set up USD at the Panther 31.
UNI used a pair of big plays to setup its two first-quarter scores as a 62-yard pass from McElvain to Weston led to a 8-yard touchdown pass from McElvian to Weston and a 7-7 tie.
That catch was the sixth straight game he has caught a touchdown pass and the last Panther to accomplish the feat since former NFL receiver Eddie Berlin did it in 2000.
USD recaptured the lead quickly when a Panther defender fell down and Billy Conaway ran free for a 56-yard touchdown pass and a 14-7 Coyote lead. UNI responded quickly as a 70-yard McElvain sprint got the Panthers to the USD 8. Tyler Hoosman scored on the next play.
It was 21-14 USD, when safety Austin Evans made a perfect read and picked off a Simmons pass in the flat and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown and a 21-21 tie with 13:56 left to half.
Mason Lorber kicked a 33-yard field goal with 8:51 left to half and the Coyotes led 24-21 at halftime.