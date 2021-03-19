South Dakota football seeks turnaround against Youngstown State

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The final half of South Dakota’s spring football season begins in a place where the Coyotes have experienced little success.

USD (1-2) travels to Youngstown, Ohio, in particular to Stambaugh Stadium, where it is seeking its first win in five tries against Youngstown State (0-4).

The Coyotes have dropped two in a row since a come-from-behind victory in their season opener at Illinois State. The latest was a disappointing 27-24 loss to Missouri State in the first game in the newly renovated DakotaDome last Saturday.

In that contest, South Dakota outgained Missouri State 440-334, but gave up a special teams and defensive touchdown.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

“I think the most disappointing thing was we played really well in the kicking game the first two weeks and we make a couple of pretty dramatic mistakes there,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “A kickoff return for a touchdown is a huge momentum swing because you’ve just scored, and obviously the blocked field goal which not only took away points, but led to points on their end. You combine that with the fact that we missed a chip-shot field goal and that’s probably a 10-point swing with mistakes we made in the kicking game.”

That, Nielson added, is not the only reason they lost the game.