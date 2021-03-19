South Dakota football seeks turnaround against Youngstown State

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The final half of South Dakota’s spring football season begins in a place where the Coyotes have experienced little success.
USD (1-2) travels to Youngstown, Ohio, in particular to Stambaugh Stadium, where it is seeking its first win in five tries against Youngstown State (0-4).
The Coyotes have dropped two in a row since a come-from-behind victory in their season opener at Illinois State. The latest was a disappointing 27-24 loss to Missouri State in the first game in the newly renovated DakotaDome last Saturday.
In that contest, South Dakota outgained Missouri State 440-334, but gave up a special teams and defensive touchdown.
“I think the most disappointing thing was we played really well in the kicking game the first two weeks and we make a couple of pretty dramatic mistakes there,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “A kickoff return for a touchdown is a huge momentum swing because you’ve just scored, and obviously the blocked field goal which not only took away points, but led to points on their end. You combine that with the fact that we missed a chip-shot field goal and that’s probably a 10-point swing with mistakes we made in the kicking game.”
That, Nielson added, is not the only reason they lost the game.
“We had more opportunities to put points on the board,” Nielson said. “You have to do a better job scoring touchdowns when we get in the red zone (USD had three possessions in the red zone that resulted in just three points). Even one touchdown makes a big difference on the scoreboard at the end of the game.”
Freshman quarterback Carson Camp passed for a career-high 339 yards last week. Carter Bell caught a touchdown pass and has been Camp’s top receiver in all three games.
Although this is the third road game of the season for the Coyotes, they won’t have to leave the state of South Dakota the rest of the season. Their only remaining road tilt is at South Dakota State.
Youngstown State is looking for its first win under first-year coach Doug Phillips, who took over for former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini. The Penguins have had a couple of close calls in their last two outings against Southern Illinois and South Dakota State.
Athough both teams feature first-year quarterbacks, Youngstown is a run-first offense. It has passed for 100 yards only once in four games.
“They’re an interesting team, new coach, but you always know they’re going to have a physical defense,” Nielson said. “They’re probably truly a ball control type of offense. They held the ball for almost 40 minutes in one game. They’re doing that with a very consistent run game, they have a very talented tailback and they’re good up front. You have to get them behind the sticks and force them in third down situations where they’re not comfortable.”
Youngstown State’s quarterback is redshirt freshman Mark Waid. Jaleel McLaughlin was one of the top running backs in Division II in 2018 and 2019.
Speaking of running backs, USD’s Kai Henry needs 83 yards to move into the school’s top 10 on the all-time rushing list. Henry had a big game in a home win against Youngstown State last season, running for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
The Coyotes, though, have lost senior offensive lineman Mason Scheidigger for the rest of the season. The Newell-Fonda product – a fourth-year starter – missed the season opener but returned to play at North Dakota. He suffered an injury early in last week’s loss to Missouri State.