VERMILLION, S.D. — The Missouri Valley Football Conference opener brought out the best in the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday.
USD put together an impressive all-around performance, blanking Indiana State 38-0 in front of a Dakota Days crowd of 5,255 at the DakotaDome.
The Coyotes, now 2-3 overall with their second consecutive victory, got a combined 239 rushing yards and four touchdowns from Austin Simmons and Kai Henry.
The defense, meanwhile, not only pitched a shutout, but limited Indiana State (2-3) to just 40 rushing yards in 33 carries. The Sycamores had averaged 216 rushing yards in their four non-conference games.
Playing without its starting quarterback (Ryan Boyle) and leading rusher (Peterson Kerlegrand), Indiana State was forced to become too one dimensional, which played right into the Coyotes’ hands.
“I’m proud of our guys, they played well in all three phases of the game which is something we’ve been stressing to try and put a full game performance together,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “Our special teams were really good. Defensively we took a team that really wants to run the football and did not allow them to run the football. Offensively we had really good balance and made some good plays and were relatively consistent for three quarters.”
Simmons – USD’s senior quarterback – rushed for a career-high 138 yards on nine carries, scoring three touchdowns. He also passed for 210 yards and a score.
Tailback Henry added 101 yards on 14 carries, marking the first time in 18 games USD had two runners eclipse 100 yards.
“I think we did a lot of things right technically,” Simmons said. “We really executed what we game-planned about as well as we have all season. Coach Nielson is always talking about playing all three phases 60 minutes and I think we did that today more than any other game this season.”
The Coyotes set the tone early, marching 75 yards in 10 plays on its first possession. Simmons capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown and Henry broke lose for a 42-yard scamper up the middle, making it 14-0 after one quarter.
USD went on to score on three of its first four possessions. Simmons bolted 37 yards on a quarterback draw on the third play of the second quarter and Mason Lorber added a 44-yard field goal before halftime.
Drew Greenhaw, a redshirt sophomore from Muscatine, Iowa, hauled in his first collegiate touchdown pass, a 29-yarder with 2:49 left in the third quarter.
The Coyotes got the ball back before the end of the quarter and Simmons took it to the house from 44 yards, conjuring up memories of All-American Chris Streveler, who made those plays regularly.
“He’s probably got a little more juice than I have back there, but that’s al right,” Simmons said. “They gave a few keep looks, so we tried to take advantage of those and make the most out of them.”
The Coyote defense played well for the second game in a row. Two weeks ago, in a 14-6 win at Northern Colorado, five different players recorded sacks. Four had sacks in this one, including All-American Darin Greenfield, who tallied a sack for the fourth straight game.
Sheldon, Iowa, native Greenfield had three tackles-for-loss, moving into second place all-time at USD with 48.5. Only Bill Gassen (50.5) has more.
“After we got that monkey off our back with that first win and the defense played pretty well at UNC, we don’t want to step back from that, we want to keep building,” Greenfield said. “The confidence of everybody, from the front four to the linebackers to the secondary, was just unmatched today. Everyone knew what they had to do and when you’re 100 percent on what you have to do you can play faster and I think that was the difference.”
Indiana State came close to averting a shutout, but threw incomplete on 4th and goal from the 2-yard line with just over five minutes remaining.
Jack Cochrane charted a team-high 11 tackles from his linebacker spot, while Cameron Cline led the defensive line with eight stops, including his 100th career tackle.
Indiana State’s Gunnar See, filling in for injured starter Ryan Boyle, completed 23 of 38 passes for 239 yards. His 9-yard run, however, was the longest the Sycamores could muster the entire game.
South Dakota won on homecoming for the fourth straight season and copped its Valley opener for the third straight year.
This was a far cry from last season when Indiana State pulled out a 51-48 win in triple overtime. The Sycamores were ranked in the pre-season and lost a couple of close games to FBS foes Kansas (24-17) and Dayton (42-35). They won their last two games prior to a bye last week, but lost Boyle to a torn ACL against Eastern Illinois two weeks ago.