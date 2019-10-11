VERMILLION, S.D. – Defense has stepped to the forefront for the University of South Dakota in back-to-back football victories.
After giving up an average of 613 yards per game – albeit against outstanding opposing quarterbacks – the Coyotes have allowed a total of 497 in their last two outings.
And, USD is coming off its best all-around performance in a 38-0 shutout of Indiana State in its Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.
Now, the Coyotes (2-3, 1-0) leave the cozy confines of the Dakota Dome for a couple of weeks, beginning with a Saturday game against Missouri State (1-3, 1-0) in Springfield, Missouri.
“We played well in all three phases,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. “Offensively we were consistent, making big plays and had good balance. Defensively we played well at Northern Colorado and at the same time we really did a good job dominating the line of scrimmage (against Indiana State), making it hard for them to run the football and we forced a couple turnovers, which is something we hadn’t done much of over the first four weeks.”
Defense has certainly been a focal point in the two-game winning streak. It has given up no touchdown passes and limited Northern Colorado and Indiana State to a combined 77 yards on 66 carries.
Nielson said getting familiar with a new system under first-year coordinator Travis Johansen has played a key role.
“The more they play in that system the more confident they become,” Nielson said. “Getting some of our experienced defensive backs back has been helpful as well. It allows us more flexibility in our scheme to do things that we’re comfortable with.”
Two-time All-American Darin Greenfield has posted a sack in four straight games and is two tackles for loss shy of the program’s all-time record of 50.5. Kameron Cline, who lined up at both tackle and end, recorded a career-high nine tackles and forced a Mike Johnson interception with pressure. DeValon Whitcomb also reached a career high with five tackles, including his second sack.
The Coyotes won’t face as potent a rushing attack this week, since Missouri State is averaging just 76 yards per game. However, Peyton Husing is a three-year starter at quarterback who passed for 315 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-31 triple overtime win at Western Illinois last week.
Husing, who had 283 passing yards and 91 rushing in a 35-28 loss at USD last season, ranks second in the Valley in passing (256 ypg) behind the Coyotes’ Austin Simmons (284 ypg).
Simmons had 210 passing yards and a career-high 138 rushing (two touchdowns) in the win last weekend. The senior needs 45 yards to become the fifth USD quarterback to reach 5,000 for a career.
Both Simmons and Kai Henry eclipsed 100 rushing yards, marking the first time USD had done that in 18 games dating back to 2017.
“It makes you a harder team to defend,” Nielson said. “We’ve done a real good job of keeping ourselves in on schedule situations for the most part. Austin played well both in terms of running the ball and also had one of his better days in distributing the ball. Part of that is our balance, when you’re balanced like we were Saturday you’re able to create some big play opportunities for our perimeter guys and backs.”
Nielson knows that winning league games on the road is one of the critical things if a team wants to be in contention at the end.
“Everybody is going to play well at home, going on the road and play in difficult environments is what you do in the Valley and this week is no exception,” Nielson said. “Going to Springfield, a place where none of our players has ever been, it’s going to be new environment against a team that’s coming off a win of their own in league play.”
Missouri State is an experienced team on defense, with eight returning starters. That and the fact that the Coyotes will have to contend with Huslig, who has already surpassed 5,000 career passing yards.
“Our fans saw (Huslig) last year, he’s a true dual-threat guy that you have to account for as a runner and has had some really good games this year throwing to an experienced receiving group,” Nielson said. “So there will be some different challenges for us on each side of the football.”