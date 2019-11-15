South Dakota football team has tough challenge this week facing North Dakota State

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota gets its shot at the mighty North Dakota State Bison on Saturday and if nothing else head into the Missouri Valley Football Conference contest with a little momentum.

The Coyotes (4-6, 3-3) put together one of their best performances of the season in a 56-21 win over Youngstown State.

It will take that kind of an effort and probably more to have a chance against NDSU (10-0, 6-0) at the Fargo Dome. The two-time defending national champions have won 31 consecutive games dating back to the middle of the 2017 season, the second-longest streak in FCS history and two shy of the all-time record.

South Dakota, though, can lean on the fact that it played turnover free for the first time all season and ran for a season-best 327 yards last Saturday.

“I knew we were capable of playing better football than we had the previous three weeks,” USD Coach Bob Nielson said. “It was good to see us put together a performance where all three phases played at a high level.