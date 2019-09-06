VERMILLION, S.D. – Licking their wounds from a disappointing season-opening loss is difficult enough, but the South Dakota Coyotes must do so against one of the premier college football programs in the nation.
Coming off a 31-17 setback to Montana, South Dakota tees it up in Norman, Oklahoma, against the Oklahoma Sooners, ranked No. 4 in both the Associated Press and coaches FBS polls.
It will truly be a challenge for the Coyotes, but one that Coach Bob Nielson and his program are looking forward to.
“You get a chance to play the best in the country and an opportunity few teams get,” said Nielson, one of 14 active coaches with 200 career victories. “We’re excited for that opportunity but at the same time our guys realize how well we’re going to have to play and what that means as far as preparation this week and as we move forward.
“We got a little bit of a rude awakening Saturday that we’re not as far along as we want to be. We’re going to have to take a quantum leap forward this week in all three phases of the game.”
Anyone who pays any attention at all to college football is familiar with the Oklahoma tradition. The “Boomer” Sooners have won multiple national championships over the years and are annually among a handful of teams capable of winning it all.
The Sooners have won the last four Big 12 championships and reached the national playoff semifinals each of the last two seasons. They produced the last two Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray – each now starting quarterbacks in the NFL.
Their current signal-caller, Jalen Hurts, helped Alabama win a national title in 2017. Hurts passed for 332 yards, rushed for 176 and accounted for six touchdowns in a season-opening 49-31 win over Houston last Sunday.
South Dakota, though, hasn’t shied away from taking on the “big boys,” so to speak. It has faced an FBS program every year since 2010 and in addition to taking home a substantial payday, beat Minnesota in 2010 and Bowling Green in 2017 and took a 24-12 lead into the fourth quarter at Kansas State last season.
There are some areas the Coyotes must iron out, most notably a lack of execution both in tackling on defense and converting on third down offensively.
“We didn’t execute very well against the perimeter passing game and particularly not very well on third downs in the second half,” Nielson said. “Offensively we squandered some opportunities to put points on the board and it was the kind of game where we needed to play better in both of those areas.
“I felt it needed to be a fairly high-scoring game to win and we didn’t score enough points and made it a little bit too easy for them.”
Montana was 11 of 17 on third down and converted 12 of 14 from the second quarter on, while the Coyotes were 2-for-10. They settled for a field goal after 1st-and-goal from the 2-yard line early in the second quarter and had two of their four second-half drives stall inside the Montana 30.
The good news is, all of those areas are fixable and can easily be ironed out. The bad news is, it won’t be easy to do against a national powerhouse.
“We didn’t execute real well in the red zone offensively and tried to force some things,” Nielson said. “Give Montana some credit, they did some things we had a hard time adjusting to. We weren’t very consistent from a coverage standpoint and missed some tackles on the perimeter. You make those tackles it’s a two or three-yard gain and you miss those on the perimeter and it’s a 13 or 14-yard gain.”
A bright spot last Saturday was the performance of sophomore Kody Case, who tied a school single-game record with 11 catches and had 144 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s capable of playing at a real high level and did that on Saturday,” Nielson said. “We’re excited because we think he can be a significant weapon for us throughout the course of the year.”
Austin Simmons moved to No. 7 on the school’s career passing chart after throwing for 246 yards and two touchdowns. The senior from Council Bluffs, Iowa, is 220 yards shy of 4,000 for his career.
“The biggest thing was we didn’t capitalize in the red zone,” Simmons said. “We had a lot of chances there, but we didn’t get the points we needed. That said having Kody back out there was big for us. Obviously, he had a great game. He’s a playmaker and we look forward to having him hopefully stay healthy the rest of the season.”
USD is playing a “position less” defense under new coordinator Travis Johansen. The Coyotes shut down a strong Montana running game, but Dalton Sneed passed for 427 yards and three touchdowns.
Cornerback Mark Collins Jr. grabbed his third career interception in the second quarter before leaving with an injury and linebacker Jack Cochrane picked one off in the end zone while also leading the team with nine tackles.