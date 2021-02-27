South Dakota football upsets No. 7 Illinois State

NORMAL — The Illinois State football’s team explosiveness and inexperience both were prominently displayed in Saturday’s long-awaited season opener at Hancock Stadium.
After a promising start, inexperience carried the day in a landslide.
Normal West High School graduate Carson Camp excelled in his first college start for South Dakota, and the No. 7-ranked Redbirds committed turnovers on five consecutive possessions and seven turnovers overall in a 27-20 Missouri Valley Football Conference loss before a socially distanced crowd of 1,853.
“The first axiom of winning is not beat yourself, and that’s exactly what we did,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We had control of the game at 17-0 and the bottom fell out with the turnovers. You’ve got to take care of the ball, and we didn’t do that very well.”
ISU sophomore quarterback Bryce Jefferson passed for 280 yards while completing 15 of 33 but was intercepted four times and lost two fumbles.
“We had way too many turnovers on offense,” Jefferson said. “We have to be smarter and make better plays. Some of that is definitely decision making.”
South Dakota was outgained in total offense, 447-300, but dominated the turnover margin, 7-1.
“We did a great job creating turnovers,” said Coyotes coach Bob Nielson. “Early, games are often decided by turnovers and the kicking game, and we dominated both of those.”
ISU drove to the South Dakota 17-yard line in the final minute, but Jefferson was intercepted by Elijah Reed and the Coyotes ran out the clock.
“He made some great plays and some great throws. He had guys wide open a couple times and cashed in,” Spack said of Jefferson. “I thought he tried to do a little bit too much a couple times. He found out the hard way you have to protect the football when you scramble and not to force things in the passing game.”
The Redbirds rolled out to a 17-0 lead on a 1-yard Timothy McCloyn touchdown plunge, a 29-yard Aidan Bresnahan field goal and a 59-yard scoring pass from Jefferson to Taylor Grimes.
A 58-yard completion from Jefferson to Austin Nagel set up the Bresnahan field goal. Nagel hauled in five passes for 132 yards.
“It feels awesome (to play for the first time since December 14, 2019) but it stings,” Nagel said. “I forgot how a loss feels. It doesn’t feel too good. It takes me back to Fargo (and a playoff loss to North Dakota State). We showed a lot of promise in our passing game.”
Suddenly, ISU could not hang on to the football. Fumbles by Jefferson and tailback Pha’leak Brown led directly to 10 Coyotes’ points.
Mason Lorber got the Coyotes on the scoreboard with a 34-yard field goal before Camp tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Vander Esch.
Jefferson was then intercepted by Myles Harden with 45 seconds left in the half. Camp scrambled 15 yards for a touchdown with 23 seconds remaining for a 17-all tie.
Camp completed 20 of 35 passes for 221 yards.
“I’m really pleased the way Carson Camp played,” said Nielson. “It’s a unique situation being in his hometown as a visiting player. He showed a lot of poise and creativity and made plays at critical times. He’s going to get better every week.”
Camp’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Carter Bell at the 10:01 mark of the third quarter gave South Dakota a 24-17 lead.
Lorber, who had a first-quarter field goal try blocked by Jarrell Jackson, put the Coyotes ahead by 10 with a 31-yard field goal before Bresnahan matched that with a 25-yarder.