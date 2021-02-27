South Dakota football upsets No. 7 Illinois State

NORMAL — The Illinois State football’s team explosiveness and inexperience both were prominently displayed in Saturday’s long-awaited season opener at Hancock Stadium.

After a promising start, inexperience carried the day in a landslide.

Normal West High School graduate Carson Camp excelled in his first college start for South Dakota, and the No. 7-ranked Redbirds committed turnovers on five consecutive possessions and seven turnovers overall in a 27-20 Missouri Valley Football Conference loss before a socially distanced crowd of 1,853.

“The first axiom of winning is not beat yourself, and that’s exactly what we did,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We had control of the game at 17-0 and the bottom fell out with the turnovers. You’ve got to take care of the ball, and we didn’t do that very well.”

ISU sophomore quarterback Bryce Jefferson passed for 280 yards while completing 15 of 33 but was intercepted four times and lost two fumbles.

“We had way too many turnovers on offense,” Jefferson said. “We have to be smarter and make better plays. Some of that is definitely decision making.”

South Dakota was outgained in total offense, 447-300, but dominated the turnover margin, 7-1.