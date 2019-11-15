South Dakota forward Tyler Hagedorn catches fire in home opener

VERMILLION, S.D. — Welcome back, Tyler Hagedorn.
The University of South Dakota senior, who missed all of last season because of a foot injury, was a one-man wrecking crew here Friday night.
Hagedorn popped in a career-high 33 points, leading the Coyotes to an 88-69 victory over Texas Southern in their men’s basketball home opener at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The 6-foot-10 Norfolk, Nebraska, product suffered his injury prior to the 2018-19 season and could have probably returned, but chose to take a redshirt instead.
That move appears to have paid dividends both for Hagedorn and the Coyotes, who are off to a 4-0 start. USD won three games in Hawaii last week, carting the Rainbow Classic championship trophy home with them stateside.
“I shot it well, obviously, but my teammates did a real good job getting me the ball,” Hagedorn said. “Overall I think we played at a really good pace offensively, moving the ball. We had 27 assists, so we were sharing the ball real well tonight.”
Hagedorn finished 12-for-17 from the field and was 8-for-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. No Summit League player had ever hit all eight threes in one game.
“I wasn’t forcing them,” Hagedorn said. “I definitely haven’t shot that well in one game in my life. It felt really good.”
Probably the most telling statistic was South Dakota’s 27 team assists out of 34 made field goals. Three other starters posted double figure efforts as Stanley Umude and Tyler Peterson scored 12 points each and Cody Kelley 11 points.
The Coyotes shot a blazing 69.6 percent from long range, cashing in on 16 of 23 treys. Kelley splashed three and Umude and Triston Simpson two apiece, while Simpson also dished out a game-high seven assists.
“We had a quick turnaround from the trip to Hawaii, we did have one day off but the group we played tonight played Wichita State six days ago so they had some time to prepare,” USD Coach Todd Lee said. “They’re a very good team, a program that has been to the NCAA Tournament three of the last five years.
“I was proud of the fact that our guys came out and really played well in the first half. That was a very good defensive performance in the first half. They had some matchup problems with Tyler Hagedorn. Just an overall real good offensive performance by Hags, 8 for 8 from three, I don’t think I’ve had a player do that.”
Hagedorn had 20 points by intermission as USD built a 46-25 cushion. The Coyotes created shots from all over the floor, especially from beyond the arc where they were 9 for 14 in the first half.
Spurts of 9-0, 13-0 and 11-0 helped South Dakota open the huge halftime lead. After Texas Southern trimmed an early 11-2 deficit to 13-10, the Coyotes reeled off the next 13 points, nine of those on 3-pointers.
Then, when the Tigers pulled within 29-21 with just under six minutes remaining in the half, Kelley started and ended an 11-0 run with 3-point goals.
Hagedorn’s fifth 3-pointer with three seconds left made it 46-25. He picked up where he left off with the first bucket of the second half and although Texas Southern put up a little more resistance in the second half, the Coyotes pulled away.
The lead was so comfortable that Lee took his starters out for good with six minutes remaining and an 82-61 lead.
“I thought our senior backcourt, Tyler Peterson, Triston Simpson and Cody Kelley played well,” Lee said. “This group pressures you and they had 14 assists and one turnover.
“We did a good job of moving the ball. We knew we were going to turn it over on them some, but 27 assists on 34 field goals is a big thing.”