South Dakota forward Tyler Hagedorn catches fire in home opener

Probably the most telling statistic was South Dakota’s 27 team assists out of 34 made field goals. Three other starters posted double figure efforts as Stanley Umude and Tyler Peterson scored 12 points each and Cody Kelley 11 points.

The Coyotes shot a blazing 69.6 percent from long range, cashing in on 16 of 23 treys. Kelley splashed three and Umude and Triston Simpson two apiece, while Simpson also dished out a game-high seven assists.

“We had a quick turnaround from the trip to Hawaii, we did have one day off but the group we played tonight played Wichita State six days ago so they had some time to prepare,” USD Coach Todd Lee said. “They’re a very good team, a program that has been to the NCAA Tournament three of the last five years.

“I was proud of the fact that our guys came out and really played well in the first half. That was a very good defensive performance in the first half. They had some matchup problems with Tyler Hagedorn. Just an overall real good offensive performance by Hags, 8 for 8 from three, I don’t think I’ve had a player do that.”

Hagedorn had 20 points by intermission as USD built a 46-25 cushion. The Coyotes created shots from all over the floor, especially from beyond the arc where they were 9 for 14 in the first half.