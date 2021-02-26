South Dakota freshman Maddie Krull feeling more comfortable with her role

VERMILLION, S.D. — Maddie Krull has felt more comfortable as the season has progressed.

The University of South Dakota women’s basketball freshman has had to step up right away for the Coyotes, and her teammates have reminded her throughout the season that she belongs on the floor.

Krull has started to feel that, too.

Krull and the Coyotes will close out the regular season this season at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center against North Dakota State this weekend. The Coyotes are the No. 2 seed at the Summit League tournament, which begins next weekend.

Krull had to become the starting point guard for the Coyotes, and there were times where players like Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and other players sent positive messages on and off the floor to Krull, reminding her of her role.

“I think that more reps in practice that I get and the more things that Coach (Plitzuweit) has me run at the point position, I think that builds confidence,” Krull said. “Liv (Korngable), Hannah, Chloe, those girls are seniors and whatever they say means a lot to me. They keep telling me, ‘Hey, the next (shot) is going in.’ They believe in me, so I can do it. The people on the sideline are saying the exact same thing, and that also really means a lot.”