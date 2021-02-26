South Dakota freshman Maddie Krull feeling more comfortable with her role

VERMILLION, S.D. — Maddie Krull has felt more comfortable as the season has progressed.
The University of South Dakota women’s basketball freshman has had to step up right away for the Coyotes, and her teammates have reminded her throughout the season that she belongs on the floor.
Krull has started to feel that, too.
Krull and the Coyotes will close out the regular season this season at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center against North Dakota State this weekend. The Coyotes are the No. 2 seed at the Summit League tournament, which begins next weekend.
Krull had to become the starting point guard for the Coyotes, and there were times where players like Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and other players sent positive messages on and off the floor to Krull, reminding her of her role.
“I think that more reps in practice that I get and the more things that Coach (Plitzuweit) has me run at the point position, I think that builds confidence,” Krull said. “Liv (Korngable), Hannah, Chloe, those girls are seniors and whatever they say means a lot to me. They keep telling me, ‘Hey, the next (shot) is going in.’ They believe in me, so I can do it. The people on the sideline are saying the exact same thing, and that also really means a lot.”
Krull is USD’s first freshman starter since 2016. She has scored four straight double-digit weekends entering the weekend tilt against NDSU.
There was a play during Sunday’s win against Oral Roberts where Krull felt most at ease.
The play happened late in the second quarter, and the Coyotes were looking to extend their halftime lead.
Krull was dribbling the ball near the top of the key, and she wanted to go left to the basket with less than 10 seconds left.
The freshman guard — from Omaha Millard South High School — then put a hesitation move on Regan Schumacher.
Krull then crossed Schumacher over, and the Golden Eagles couldn’t catch up with Krull to the weak side as she sprinted to the basket to get the layup at the half.
Perhaps that play may not have happened earlier in the season.
“I think I was a little bit surprised,” Krull said. “Honestly, I think that play was a big moment. I was dribbling the ball. I was watching the shot clock, and I don’t think at the end of quarters, I watch it until the time we’re supposed to go. … I felt confident with the ball in my hand and took the time to make the play.
“I think that was a big moment for me, knowing I feel a lot more comfortable on the court and everyone else is helping me with that,” Krull added.
Krull now knows that every shot doesn’t have to fall. If one doesn’t go through the net, her teammates trust her to make the next one.
She’s learning to not dwell on the past.
Coyotes coach Dawn Plitzuweit has seen Krull’s comfortability level grow throughout the season.
“She’s someone who we want the ball in her hands,” Plitzuweit said. “She’s so good at getting to the rim and making some last-second decisions with it, when to score and when to kick it. As time goes on, that’ll be something she’ll get even more comfortable with.”
The Coyotes’ freshman has an average of 8.4 points per game and 3.6 rebounds entering the weekend against NDSU.
USD men have a big weekend, too
The Coyotes men’s basketball team might have a reason to celebrate by weekend’s end.
Should the Coyotes win on Saturday and Sunday against the Bison, they’d clinch their second Summit League regular-season title since joining the conference.
Coyotes coach Todd Lee will also earn his 200th career win on the next USD victory. The Coyotes have not lost at home during the regular season.
The Coyotes will also celebrate their lone senior, Stanley Umude, on their roster. Umude is ranked 12th in USD history in points (1,408) and he became the 23rd player to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.
Umude enters the weekend ranked in the top-30 in scoring with 20.4 ppg. He is behind ORU’s Max Abmas for most points in the Summit League.