South Dakota hopes to control Friday's tournament semifinal match against Kansas City

The Roos were doing to the Coyotes what USD has done to several teams during coach Leanne Williamson’s tenure.

“They waited for us to make errors,” Williamson said. “They dug a lot of balls. They kept a lot of things up that scored against a lot of other people. We haven’t had to work that hard to score offensively against other teams we had played in the last couple of weeks. We were making errors more than we liked. Being able to look back and understand things that we can do more, not only to score more efficiently, but to be more patient.

“We have to keep attacking and we have to keep playing into space, and I think those are things our hitters do a very good job of,” Williamson added. “It might not be on that first swing, and it might not be on that second swing.”

The losses stung the Coyotes, but Williamson and her team were able to return to Vermillion and objectively look at what went wrong.

“We’ve made changes in the last two weeks,” Williamson said. “We’re a better team and that’s what losses can do as long as you have a team that is committed to getting better.”

The Coyotes are confident that they can swing the tide in Friday’s match, even though the Roos swept USD in the regular season.