South Dakota hopes to control Friday's tournament semifinal match against Kansas City

Even though it’s been just a couple of weeks since the University of South Dakota volleyball team played Kansas City, the Coyotes feel like they’ve improved since then.
The Coyotes and Roos meet in the first round of the Summlt League tournament, which starts Friday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The match begins at 6 p.m.
This will be the first time in five years that the Summit League tournament is not in Denver.
USD holds the No. 3 seed among the four teams while the Roos have the No. 2 seed. That match will be held following a meeting between top-seeded Denver and No. 4 Omaha.
“The fact that we have Kansas City in the first round, we have a chip on our shoulder,” Coyotes junior setter Madison Jurgens said. “Coming into the season, the tournament isn’t guaranteed, and we get the opportunity to play really good competition.”
Not only did UMKC sweep the Coyotes in the regular season, but it did so in separate five-set matches.
In both matches, the Coyotes held a 2-1 set lead before the Roos took over and won set Nos. 4 and 5.
Kansas City played very good backcourt defense, and that frustrated the USD attackers. The Roos forced the Coyotes’ hitters to take multiple swings on a rally.
The Roos were doing to the Coyotes what USD has done to several teams during coach Leanne Williamson’s tenure.
“They waited for us to make errors,” Williamson said. “They dug a lot of balls. They kept a lot of things up that scored against a lot of other people. We haven’t had to work that hard to score offensively against other teams we had played in the last couple of weeks. We were making errors more than we liked. Being able to look back and understand things that we can do more, not only to score more efficiently, but to be more patient.
“We have to keep attacking and we have to keep playing into space, and I think those are things our hitters do a very good job of,” Williamson added. “It might not be on that first swing, and it might not be on that second swing.”
The losses stung the Coyotes, but Williamson and her team were able to return to Vermillion and objectively look at what went wrong.
“We’ve made changes in the last two weeks,” Williamson said. “We’re a better team and that’s what losses can do as long as you have a team that is committed to getting better.”
The Coyotes are confident that they can swing the tide in Friday’s match, even though the Roos swept USD in the regular season.
Elizabeth Juhnke, who was announced this week as the conference offensive player of the week, said that the Coyotes can control the match.
“Going into this next game, it’s going to be about us,” Juhnke said. “That’s what is really cool about our team is that we control a lot of matches that we play.”
Juhnke certainly controlled things this past weekend against Western Illinois.
Juhnke collected 17 kills, nine digs and four blocks during Saturday’s sweep, giving the Coyotes a 13-6 record during the spring season.
The Summit League played its season in the spring because of the pandemic.
Of course, the Coyotes were happy to have had a season, and there were very few interruptions. Unlike the basketball teams — and most recently, the football team — USD’s volleyball team did not have any matches canceled, nor did any players have to go into quarantine.
Not once was there a positive test among the Coyotes’ roster or staff.
Juhnke brought up a story, about how she and a couple other teammates were talking just a couple days ago how blessed they were to play a volleyball season amidst the pandemic.
“We thought there was going to be quarantines,” Juhnke said. “We’re lucky we didn’t have that and had a fluid schedule. We got to play every match. We’re excited that we made the tourney and play an extended season.”