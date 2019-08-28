VERMILLION, S.D. -- Jack Cochrane's dad is no stranger to this part of the state.
John Cochrane is a Sioux City North High School graduate and went on to become the first full-time commissioner of the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (which is now known as the American Rivers Conference). John was also the Journal Metro Athlete of the Year back in 1982.
So when Jack, who grew up in Mount Vernon, Iowa, decided to play football at the University of South Dakota, it jogged some memories for John since his son was going to be only about 45 minutes from where he grew up.
"I've definitely heard a lot of the old Sioux City stories," Jack Cochrane joked. "I think he gets pretty sentimental anytime he drives through I-29. It's weird to think about because when I was getting recruited, it was in South Dakota, but sure enough, it's my dad's neck of the woods. He knows a lot of people out here."
Now it's Jack's turn to make a name for himself in this area and so far, he has.
When Cochrane arrived at USD, the plan was to redshirt as a freshman. By week seven, Cochrane's redshirt was pulled and he was on the special teams unit and saw the field as a back-up linebacker against 24th-ranked Illinois State.
The next season, Cochrane started 10 of USD's 11 games and finished second on the team with 82 tackles.
Now as Cochrane goes into his junior season, he takes on a new role as he was voted one of the team captains by his peers.
"To know that my teammates think of me like that, it's a really special honor," Cochrane said. "It comes with some responsibility, though, so I am just trying to make myself and my teammates better every day and get ready to go week one. It surprised me a little bit but I had stepped into a bit of a leadership role in the offseason."
USD coach Bob Nielson said Cochrane does everything you want a team leader to do.
"Our guys look up to him and the other captains like Darin (Greenfield) and Austin (Simmons)," Nielsen said. "He's a junior elected to that group and that tells you something when your peers elect you as a junior."
Not only is Cochrane a team captain, he has the most experience of any linebacker at USD. Jake Matthew is also a junior but the projected starter on the outside hasn't started a game at USD yet. Neither has sophomore Jonathan Joanis, who is projected to start at the other outside linebacker spot. The other middle linebacker beside Cochrane is redshirt freshman Jakari Starling.
While the group may lack experience, they make up for it in speed and explosiveness, Cochrane said, which is benefitting the group as they learn new defensive coordinator Travis Johansen's system.
"I think with the new system, we can simplify things and not have to think too much each play. Just have those two or three things that you have to do depending on what the offense does and we will be able to play really fast," Cochrane said. "I think it's an attribute that any great linebacking core has is speed and that's what we are seeing on the field so far.
"I am so excited about our group. Just the youth and energy that we play with, it's just really exciting to see the energy we bring each day."
Cochrane isn't just learning where he has to be or his fellow linebackers. He's learned where the defensive linemen and the secondary have to be in Johansen's system.
"He's one of those football players that he knows what all 11 guys have to do in every defensive call," Nielsen said. "That's what guys see in him."
Cochrane said that's just part of the job of playing middle linebacker.
"Not just getting yourself ready for each play, but probably the bigger assignment is knowing what everyone else is doing and making sure they get the call and are lined up correctly," Cochrane said. "That's the nature of it, just taking command."
USD opens the season at home against Montana on Saturday at the DakotaDome for a 2 p.m. kickoff.