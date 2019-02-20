VERMILLION, S.D. -- A win against Denver would clinch a spot in the Summit League men's basketball tournament for South Dakota.
The Coyotes applied the pressure early with the tournament spot on the line as they went into halftime with a 14-point lead. USD didn't let up in the second half, defeating Denver 72-45 to guarantee a spot in the Summit League tournament in March.
USD improved to 11-15 overall and 5-8 in the Summit. Denver fell to 7-20 overall and 2-11 in the Summit.
Stanley Umude hit three 3-pointers and finished with a double-double with 18 points and four blocks. Triston Simpson hit three 3-pointers had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Cody Kelley also hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Trey Burch-Manning had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
For Denver, David Nzekwesi had 14 points and six rebounds and Joe Rosga hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.