South Dakota men's basketball defeats North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — South Dakota placed four players in double digit scoring and went on to spill North Dakota 82-68 in a Summit League men's basketball game.

Tyler Hagedorn led the Coyotes with 15 points while Stanley Umude, Triston Simpson and Tyler Peterson each added 13 points. USD hit on 22 of 25 free throws and made all 14 of its charity shots after the break to hold off the Sioux. Hagedorn and Cory Kelley each pulled in nine rebounds.

Hagedorn also became the 22nd Coyote to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in a career after recording seven rebounds.

In an oddity, the Coyotes outscored the Sioux 41-34 in each half and went on to improve to 18-8 overall and 8-3 in the Summit.

North Dakota (11-14 overall and 5-6 Summit) got a game-high 23 points from Marlon Stewart and 18 from De'Sean Allen-Eikens.

North Dakota wasn’t able to get the lead down to single digits as the closest it would get would be 14 points after Stewart made a jumper with 11 seconds left to give the game its final score at 82-68.