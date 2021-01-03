South Dakota men's basketball puts its foot on the gas, starts Summit League with 2-0 mark

VERMILLION, S.D. — Todd Lee had one main message on Sunday afternoon before the University of South Dakota men’s basketball team beat Denver 79-57: Don’t let your foot off the gas.

The Coyotes had beaten the Pioneers by 39 points on Saturday, and it could have been easy to relax and expect little stress throughout the game.

Lee didn’t want the Coyotes to have that mindset, especially from a team that has just two seniors.

South Dakota jumped out to a 12-1 lead, and even though the Pioneers whittled their deficit to four late in the first half, the Coyotes led from wire-to-wire en route to a 2-0 start to the Summit League schedule.

“I was worried about how we were going to come out,” Lee said. “We were really good. I thought defensively tonight, and all weekend, we were really good. That was good to see. We did a good job on (Jase) Townsend, Jr. all weekend and give credit to Xavier Fuller. It’s great to see somebody like Xavier as a junior college All-American, he’s used to scoring the basketball but he just guards and doesn’t care about getting shots. He does a really good job on one of the better guards in the league.”