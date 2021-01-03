South Dakota men's basketball puts its foot on the gas, starts Summit League with 2-0 mark

VERMILLION, S.D. — Todd Lee had one main message on Sunday afternoon before the University of South Dakota men’s basketball team beat Denver 79-57: Don’t let your foot off the gas.
The Coyotes had beaten the Pioneers by 39 points on Saturday, and it could have been easy to relax and expect little stress throughout the game.
Lee didn’t want the Coyotes to have that mindset, especially from a team that has just two seniors.
South Dakota jumped out to a 12-1 lead, and even though the Pioneers whittled their deficit to four late in the first half, the Coyotes led from wire-to-wire en route to a 2-0 start to the Summit League schedule.
“I was worried about how we were going to come out,” Lee said. “We were really good. I thought defensively tonight, and all weekend, we were really good. That was good to see. We did a good job on (Jase) Townsend, Jr. all weekend and give credit to Xavier Fuller. It’s great to see somebody like Xavier as a junior college All-American, he’s used to scoring the basketball but he just guards and doesn’t care about getting shots. He does a really good job on one of the better guards in the league.”
Fuller, who is a junior guard from Scottsdale Community College in Arizona, averaged 22.7 points per game at the NJCAA level, but his main goal with USD is defense.
Fuller may look light and skinny, but according to Lee, the 6-foot-4 guard added 15 pounds in the offseason to make himself a 170-pound guard.
Fuller bothered Townsend with his length, and Townsend was held to eight points on Sunday. Townsend entered the weekend averaging 20.3 ppg.
“He’s a tough young man,” said Lee of Fuller. “He’s very long and quick. He gets his hands on a lot of balls. He does a lot of things with instinct.”
It wasn’t just Fuller who was carrying the weight defensively.
The Coyotes held the Pioneers to 29 percent shooting, and the Pioneers made just eight shots in each half.
Denver tried to come out with more intensity, but the Coyotes recognized that, and stopped any threat that the Pioneers tried to make.
In the last three games, the Coyotes have held their opponent to less than 60 points all three times.
“They came out with a lot more intensity, and I thought we did a good job of handing that for the most part,” Stanley Umude, who led with 27 points and 11 rebounds, said. “We settled into the game. We knew that it wasn’t going to be the same game as yesterday.”
The Coyotes are off to a 2-0 start to the Summit League season, and Lee thought this was a must-win game.
USD will play eight of its next 10 games on the road, with the only exception to that coming at the end of the month when Omaha visits the SCSC.
The Coyotes wanted to start off the conference season with two wins, and they were the only home team to win on Sunday.
“We have 11 new guys, and the fact that we go on the road for six of our next eight, we have a tough stretch,'' Lee said. “We didn’t want to split at home. We have a great home record here. With the fact we’re going to be on the road, that’s a tough stretch. Our young group played well at home.”
Umude wasn’t the only one who scored in double figures. Coming off a 31-point game on Saturday, redshirt sophomore A.J. Plitzuweit scored 19 points on Sunday.
Plitzuweit made six shots, including two 3s, and made all five free throw attempts.