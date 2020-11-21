South Dakota men's basketball seeks leadership, improvement curve

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Stanley Umude and Ty Chisom will have their leadership skills put to the test this season.

Umude and Chisom are the lone two seniors on a young University of South Dakota men’s basketball team that will try to navigate an uncommon season.

The Coyotes open the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Colorado during the Little Apple Classic in Manhattan, Kansas, then will face Drake at 1 p.m. Friday in the same tournament.

Umude is the veteran member of the Coyotes, as he’s been with the program for four years. Even though Chisom is the other senior, this season will just be his second with the Coyotes.

Both Umude and Chisom played in all 32 games last season. Umude started all 32 games, scoring 16.7 points per game. He hit 196 shots, including 32 3-pointers.

Chisom averaged 4.0 ppg.

After that, the other three USD returners averaged less than 12.3 minutes per game.

The Coyotes lost five of their seven top scorers, including Tyler Hagedorn (18.1 ppg) and Tyler Peterson (11.4 ppg).

The Coyotes’ roster is full of youth, and they have just five players coming back from last year’s squad.