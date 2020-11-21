South Dakota men's basketball seeks leadership, improvement curve

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Stanley Umude and Ty Chisom will have their leadership skills put to the test this season.
Umude and Chisom are the lone two seniors on a young University of South Dakota men’s basketball team that will try to navigate an uncommon season.
The Coyotes open the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Colorado during the Little Apple Classic in Manhattan, Kansas, then will face Drake at 1 p.m. Friday in the same tournament.
Umude is the veteran member of the Coyotes, as he’s been with the program for four years. Even though Chisom is the other senior, this season will just be his second with the Coyotes.
Both Umude and Chisom played in all 32 games last season. Umude started all 32 games, scoring 16.7 points per game. He hit 196 shots, including 32 3-pointers.
Chisom averaged 4.0 ppg.
After that, the other three USD returners averaged less than 12.3 minutes per game.
The Coyotes lost five of their seven top scorers, including Tyler Hagedorn (18.1 ppg) and Tyler Peterson (11.4 ppg).
The Coyotes’ roster is full of youth, and they have just five players coming back from last year’s squad.
“It’s not going to be smooth, and that’s the approach we have to take,” USD coach Todd Lee said. “I just want our guys to get better. I don’t want our guys — and I’ve talked to our administration about it — early in the season with what’s been happening, our tough schedule, it is going to be tough. We’re going to have to play our best basketball as we hit our (Summit League) season.
“We have a big learning curve, but we also have a big improvement curve,” Lee added.
Umude is eager to play with the younger bunch. He believes the USD roster has players who are more skilled, who are just as good at shooting the basketball and depth on the roster.
“We have a lot of guys who can do things that last year’s guys didn’t,” Umude said. “It shouldn’t be too hard as far as figuring out how to score. We just have to trust our system and trust our coaches.”
Last year, the Coyotes averaged 81.5 ppg during the Summit League part of the season, third behind Oral Roberts (82.4) and South Dakota State (81.6).
There will be some young players who will have to step up and play for the Coyotes, and Umude has worked in the offseason to get everyone on the same page.
“We just have to play together and keep doing the same things over and over again,” Umude said. “Through games, we’re obviously going to build chemistry. Everyone is very competitive, and that’s a big thing.”
In this offseason, however, that has been tough. In the past before the pandemic changed routines, Umude and other upperclassmen would get to know the fresh faces in-person.
Over the spring and summer, however, Umude and the Coyotes met as often as they could through Zoom and FaceTime chats.
“I think building chemistry hasn’t been too hard,” Umude said on Wednesday. “Here at USD, we have a culture of being together. Since I’ve been here, every team has been extremely close. We include everyone in everything we do. We communicate a lot off the floor. I think chemistry has been a good touch.”
Umude approaches 1,000-point milestone
Umude will likely reach the 1,000-point mark this week at the Little Apple Classic.
The senior from San Antonio enters the season with 980 points. He’s progressively scored more as his season has gone on.
During his freshman season, Umude scored just 15 points. As a sophomore, the Coyotes senior had 432 points and last year, Umude scored 533 points.
Umude wasn’t quite sure how many points he needed to get there, but has been eager to get to that point.
“One thousand points is a big accomplishment for anybody in college basketball,” Umude said. “Making the 1,000-point mark is something I’ve always wanted to do. I didn’t play much as a freshman. It’s going to be a great accomplishment.”
In the offseason, Umude said he worked on his ball handling and shooting. He also focused on his defensive mechanics and working on being more athletic.
Umude also joked he had plenty of time to watch film in the offseason during quarantine.
"I talked to him that he will be judged from not just a scoring standpoint, but from an individual standpoint, he's just as good as anybody in the league at what kind of leader he is," Lee said.
Defense is a big key
Last season, the Coyotes allowed the third most points in Summit League play with 78.7 points in 14 games.
The Coyotes held teams in the conference to 37.1 percent on the floor.
Lee didn't think the defense performed as well as it needed to. The main assignment of the defense was to double-team whoever was playing in the post.
"You play teams like North Dakota State, they're not going to beat themselves," Lee said. "We have put an emphasis on defense. I came in as a defensive coach ... we do have a bigger, more athletic team than we did last year."
This year, USD feels it has the depth at the post to prevent doubling-down down low.
"There's a lot of good posts in our league, and you're really going to have to defend the post well if you want to win."
